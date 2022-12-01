2024 Mercedes E-Class shows more skin, interior in new spy shots

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been spotted yet again in the wild, this time wearing significantly less camouflage than it did when we last checked in a year ago. As an extra bonus, our spy managed to get a couple shots of the new E's interior, and while it's still mostly covered, we can get a pretty good sense of what to expect from the next (and likely final) internal-combustion E-Class.

Even with the interior drapery in place, it's plain that the ICE-powered E-Class and the new all-electric EQE sedan will have very little in common apart from being in roughly equivalent size classes. The EQE's crisp slab of a dashboard is nowhere to be found in the E-Class prototype, which carries over the center contour design from the current car, albeit with a completely different dash layout; note that the climate control vents are tucked somewhere behind all that felt, rather than sitting prominently below the infotainment screen as they do in the outgoing model.

Outside, we can see that the design won't change much from what we're used to. Since the E-Class will likely be marketed to traditionalists who aren't interested in the EQE, we'd wager that the conservative design updates were a deliberate choice. Mercedes plans to offer an exclusively electric lineup by 2030, so the next E-Class should at least live a full life before it's put out to pasture. Mercedes-Benz plans to introduce three new full-EV platforms in 2025: MB.EA for midsized and larger passenger cars, AMG.EA for performance cars and VAN.EA for electric vans and light commercial vehicles.

Expect the new E-Class to be formally introduced next year and arrive in showrooms in time for the 2024 model year. Stay tuned.

