The 2023 Chevrolet Blazer is here, and with it comes the Blazer’s first refresh since it launched for the 2019 model year. Changes are mild at best, consisting mostly of small styling tweaks and minor tech updates.

A new front fascia with a slightly different grille design differentiates the 2023 model up front. It’s complemented by new LED headlights and a massaged LED daytime running light. Out back, a new LED taillight design is the only big change to be seen. We can only see one of them in these photos, but Chevy says there are three new wheel designs, including an 18-inch, 20-inch and 21-inch option. You’re looking at the new 21-inch wheels on the RS model here.

On the interior, Chevy makes a new 10-inch infotainment touchscreen (above) standard on every trim level. It also extends the availability of wireless charging to every trim. The last news on the tech front is expanded availability of adaptive cruise control, which is now available on 2LT and 3LT models.

There are no photos of it, but a new “Nightshift Blue” interior is being made available on the RS model. We need photos of this blue interior ASAP, GM.

Powertrain options remain the same, which means you'll be able to choose between either a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder or 3.6-liter V6. Pricing for the refreshed Blazer isn’t available yet, but Chevy says the model will go on sale this summer.

