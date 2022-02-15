2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE packs 617 horsepower

Just as with the EQS and other internal-combustion Mercedes models, the EQE is getting a hot AMG variant. The 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE features a pair of AMG-specific electric motors, plus several chassis and braking upgrades to make it a serious sports sedan. A serious sports sedan with serious power.

Standard output for the AMG EQE is 617 horsepower and 701 pound-feet with a 0-to-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds. Top speed is 137 mph. Upgrade to the AMG Dynamic Plus package, and the EQE gets a Race Start mode with a "boost" function that brings power up to 677 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. The run to 60 mph drops to 3.2 seconds, and top speed rises to 149 mph. This power comes from AMG-specific motors, with a particularly fancy rear motor. It's a six-phase unit like in the AMG EQS and the BMW iX M60. It also has a new power inverter, liquid-cooled rotor shaft and other cooling upgrades. Electricity comes from a 90.6-kWh battery pack that can handle 170-kW DC fast charging. U.S.-spec range hasn't been announced yet, just like the regular EQE, but we expect this performance model to have a shorter range.

Of course, the performance upgrades don't end there. The car gets an adaptive air suspension system similar to that of the AMG EQS and AMG GT Four-Door. Four-wheel-steering is standard, as are six-piston front brake calipers with 16.3-inch rotors and single-piston rear calipers with 14.9-inch rotors. Optionally available are carbon ceramic brakes, which feature even bigger 17.3-inch rotors.

Visually, the AMG EQE is very similar to the regular EQE models. It has the same slightly more aggressive bumpers and side skirts you can get with the standard EQE's AMG Line package. But the real AMG version features chrome vertical bars in the black grille panel. It also features a lip spoiler on the trunk lid. The inside is spruced up with black leatherette and microfiber with red stitching, and Nappa leather is available as an option. An AMG steering wheel with aluminum paddles and drive mode selector also makes an appearance, as do sport pedals and illuminated side sills. The Hyperscreen glass dash from the EQS can be optioned, and the Track Pace telemetry app is available, too.

The AMG EQE goes on sale early next year. Pricing has not yet been announced. Stay tuned for that as well as official range in the coming months.

