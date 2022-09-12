VW shows ID.4 and ID.5 concepts for the street and beyond

This weekend, Volkswagen revealed a pair of ID models to show off what's possible and what could be coming in the future. They present a wide spectrum of possibilities, from an off-road-ready ID.4 to a stylish, street-wise ID.5 GTX.

ID.4 ID.Xtreme Concept

As off-roading remains popular, the development team for VW's modular electric platform (MEB) decided to play with the idea of an all-terrain model based on the ID.4. The ID.Xtreme features a number of requisite off-road upgrades such as a suspension lift, chunky tires on 18-inch wheels, 2-inch wider fender flares, a brush guard, a roof rack, and bright LED auxiliary lights. But performance has been addressed, too. Total output is now 382 horsepower from the dual electric motors, versus 295 for a U.S.-spec all-wheel-drive ID.4. Electricity is supplied by an 82-kWh battery. Other upgrades include a custom interior with Alcantara and orange accents and the custom color scheme on the exterior.

What's arguably more interesting is something that Silke Bagschik, head of the MEB product line, said about the ID.Xtreme: "Based on the feedback from our community, we will decide how to proceed with the project." That makes us think that if there's enough interest, VW might consider making a more rugged version of the ID.4. It would certainly be interesting, and VW already has some experience with ID.4s and rough terrain with its recent Rebelle Rally car.