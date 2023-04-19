Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Skateboards have long been used as an effective tool for short trips or as a way to have fun. Electric skateboards can do the same things as traditional skateboards, but with the help of their electric motors, they are even better. They can reach higher speeds and require less user input as opposed to regular skateboards. Here are the best electric skateboards currently for sale on Amazon.

$499.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Built-in handle for easy carrying

Top speed of 29 mph

Up to 11 miles of range

4 riding modes

Charges from 0% to 100% in 2 hours

6 month warranty

The Meepo V5 Electric Skateboard is easy to ride and even easier to handle. The board is made from Canadian maple wood that is durable and long-lasting. It has a built-handle on the board to make it easier to carry. It comes with a remote that allows you to speed up and slow down with the touch of a button. It has a top speed of 29 mph and a range of up to 11 miles. Its battery can be charged from 0% to 100% in just 2 hours. Comes with a six-month warranty.

$259.99 at Amazon

Key Features

2.4 gHz wireless remote control

Range up to 10-12 miles

Top speed of 18.6 mph

Charges from 0% to 100% in 1.5 hours

Made from Canadian Maple wood

Dual 350w motors

The Caroma Electric Skateboard For Adults pairs its dual 350w motors for a maximum output of 700w and can be controlled with an electric remote. The range of this electric skateboard is 10-12 miles, and it reaches a top speed of 18.6 mph. The battery can be charged from 0% to 100% on 1.5 hours. It's made with 8 layers of Canadian maple wood and can support a maximum weight of 220 pounds.

$499.99 at Amazon

Key Features

39-inch longboard

Top speed of 26 mph

Dual motors that combine for 1200w

Charges from 0% to 100% in 6 hours

4 speed modes and 4 breaking modes

The Teamgee H20 39" Electric Skateboard is 39 inches and suitable for longboarding enthusiasts. It has dual motors that supply a combined 1200w that allows the electric skateboard to reach a top speed of 26 mph and reach up to 18 miles of range. It has four different speed modes as well as four braking modes. The maximum weight that this skateboard can support is 284 pounds.

$289.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Arrives pre-assembled

Built from bamboo and maple wood

Max speed of 16.7 mph

Up to 8.2 miles of range

Charges from 0% to 100% in 4 hours

The Jking Electric Skateboard one of the more affordable electric skateboard options, but it's still a quality choice. It arrives pre-assembled so you can take it out of the package and start riding right away. It's built with bamboo and Canadian maple that is waterproof and slip-resistant. The 700w hub motor delivers up to 8.2 miles of range and a top speed of 16.7 mph.

$699.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Max speed of 30 mph

Up to 24 miles of range

LED ambient lighting

Built with ABS fiberglass

Charges from 0% to 100% in 3 hours

180 day warranty

The Backfire Zealot S Belt Driven Electric Skateboard will light up the sidewalk. The bright purple ambient lighting makes for great styling and makes it easier to see at night for added safety. The board is built from ABS fiberglass composite that is extremely durable and is unlikely to break. The dual belt motors add up to 1700w and reaches a top speed of 30 mph while reaching up to 24 miles of range. It is able to fully charge from 0% to 100% in 3 hours. This electric skateboard also comes with a 180 day warranty.

$1,399.00 at Amazon

Key Features

All-terrain longboard

Dual motors that combine for 4000w

Airless 150 x 50 mm wheels

Top speed of 35 mph

Up to 22 miles of range

Remote with a screen

Bright headlight

The ECOMOBL ET Electric Skateboard is an off-roading skateboard built to take on rough terrains. The sturdy aluminum trucks, airless 150 x 50 mm wheels and dual 2000w motors give this electric skateboard the power it needs to tackle off-roading. It has a top speed of 35 mph and reaches up to 22 miles of range. It comes with a wireless remote that has a screen for controlling the features and settings. The bright headlights reach up to 15 meters and will make sure you can be seen in the dark. There are lights on the rear and sides as well.

Pros and cons of electric skateboards?

The biggest benefit of electric skateboards is that they are easier to ride and come with an electric remote to control them. The electric skateboard remote can be used to accelerate and decelerate while you are riding. Their speed and range are big benefits as they are much faster than regular skateboards. One of the drawbacks of electric skateboards is their weight — they aren't as light as regular skateboards, and if you are into doing tricks they will be harder to pull off. Another con is the price, they tend to cost hundreds of dollars while regular skateboards aren't that expensive.

What is the difference between an electric skateboard and a traditional skateboard?

Electric skateboards and traditional skateboards are fairly similar, but there are a few features that set them apart. Traditional skateboards are lighter and don't offer any assistance while riding. Electric skateboards have electric motors and a remote so you can ride without kicking. But once an electric skateboard runs out of battery, it's just a regular skateboard but heavier.

How fast do electric skateboards go?

According to E-Skateboarder, electric skateboards can reach an average speed between 18 mph to 28 mph, while some models can exceed 40 mph. The speed will depend on the power of the battery and the amount of watts it contains.

How many years do electric skateboards last?

Electric skateboards can last 2 to 3 years and possibly longer if maintained properly according to Stoked Ride Shop. The factors that impact the longevity involve how it is stored, how it is used and the type of battery it has. Replacing an electric skateboard battery is expensive as they tend to cost over $100.

Can electric skateboards go uphill?

Electric skateboards are capable of going uphill thanks to the added power and torque they receive from their electric motors. How much of an incline they can handle depends on the type of skateboard you have. An off-road electric skateboard would be the best skateboard to go uphill as they have sturdier tires and a more powerful motor.

Can you ride an electric skateboard in the rain?

Skateboards are not recommended for inclement weather and electric skateboards are no different. The water can get into the bearings and cause rusting and corrosion over time. The electrical components can be interfered with as well. It's also difficult to skate through water when it gets too wet outside and puddles start to form.