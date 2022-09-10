2023 Buick Envision prices up by at least $1,900 over 2022

When Buick uploads the configurator for the 2023 Envision, shoppers will find the mid-sized crossover more expensive than the 2022 model. GM Authority got hold of next year's pricing, revealing that MSRPs will go up by $1,900 on the bottom two trims and $5,810 on the top Avenir trim. The new math, which includes the destination charge increasing $200 to $1,395, erases the discounts that arrived with 2022 Envision pricing earlier this year. Retail cost for the coming Avenir with front-wheel drive after the destination charge will be:

Preferred FWD: $34,795

Essence FWD: $38,895

Avenir FWD: $47,055

Adding all-wheel drive means another $1,800 on the Essence and Avenir. Doing the same for the entry-level Preferred means pushing MSRP up by $3,650 because of the $1,850 Convenience Package is mandatory when turning the rear axle.

The $1,900 upcharge for Preferred and Essence entails $1,500 for three years of OnStar and Connected Services, GM making the telematics service standard on the Cadillac, GMC, and Buick lineups as well as the Chevrolet Corvette for next year. That leaves the remaining $400 as a pure model-year price bump.

The much larger rise for the Avenir is because it comes with a lot more equipment. For 2023 this trim makes the $1,965 and Technology Package II and $1,450 Panoramic Power Moonroof standard. The Technology Package adds enhanced LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, adaptive dampers, enhanced automatic emergency braking and parking assist, and a rear camera mirror with washer. Those bundles represent $3,415 of the upcharge, adding $1,500 for OnStar takes that to $4,915, leaving $895 as the model-year price bump.

The rest should be carryover, save for potential changes to the exterior color menu. If there's any big news for the model next year, it would be the potential arrival of an Envision GX that would add about eight inches of overall length, with two of that between the wheels.

Related video: