GM applies to trademark Buick Envision GX

GM Authority found a GM application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to reserve the name Buick Envision GX. We can't be certain, but it seems this all but confirms that the three-row Buick Envision, which debuted a year ago in China as the Envision Plus (pictured), will sell here as the Envision GX. Doing so would reinforce the naming convention established in the U.S. with the Encore and slightly larger Encore GX. Adding a third row to the compact two-row Envision extends three of of four dimensions. According to specs the Chinese transport ministry put online last year, the three-row Envision will be 190.7 inches long on a 111.5-inch wheelbase, increases of 8.2 and 2.1 inches, respectively. Height grows by 2.7 inches as well, only the 74.1-inch width holding steady.

That length has been utilized to make life easier for second- and third-row passengers. The Envision Plus in China comes with 2+3+2 seating, the second-row bench able to slide 9.8 inches. Behind that, cargo volume with the second and third rows stowed climbs from 52.7 cubic feet to 58 cubic feet.

The sole engine will be the current Envision's 2.0-liter four-cylinder, making 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, sent to the wheels through a nine-speed automatic. Power gets sent to the front wheels as standard, and all-wheel drive will be an option.

On top of the extended rear overhang on the seven-seater, GM designers slipped in a few cosmetic changes to set it apart from the five-seater. A new horizontal trim piece connects the headlights, the lower bumper getting a pair of larger, reshaped intakes. A complementary horizontal slash connects slimmer taillights, the license plate surround squared off instead of trapezoid-shaped.

