2022 Buick Envision mostly costs a little less than in 2021

When Buick gave the world the second-gen Envision for the 2021 model year, the brand also gave Buick shoppers big discounts, cutting $1,700 from the entry-level Preferred trim's price compared to 2021. Buick's done the same on a smaller scale for 2022, albeit this time the brand made it an exchange, not a freebie. Pricing for the 2022 Envision after the $1,195 destination charge, as well as the differences from 2021, is:

Preferred FWD: $32,695 ($300 less)

Preferred ST FWD: $34,140 ($180 less)

$34,140 ($180 less) Preferred AWD: $36,345 ($1,550)

$36,345 ($1,550) Preferred ST AWD: $37,790 ($1,670)

$37,790 ($1,670) Essence FWD: $36,795 ($400 less)

$36,795 ($400 less) Essence ST FWD: $38,290 ($230 less)

$38,290 ($230 less) Essence AWD: $38,595 ($400 less)

$38,595 ($400 less) Essence ST AWD: $40,090 ($230 less)

$40,090 ($230 less) Avenir FWD: $41,045 ($550 less)

$41,045 ($550 less) Avenir AWD: $42,845 ($550 less)

Buick's publicized list of changes for the 2022 Envision are the addition of a new Sapphire Metallic exterior color, and the Sport Touring package now including the "ST" logo embroidered on the front seat headrests and alloy pedals for all trims, plus contrasting red stitching on the Essence ST trim. What Buick left out, as GM Authority reports, is that some previously standard equipment is now optional, explaining the discounts of a few hundred bucks. Buyers need to buy a new $200 Safety Package to get blind spot and rear cross traffic alerts, which used to be standard with the Driver Confidence Plus suite. Powered lumbar for the driver's seat is also a new option that was formerly standard, bundled with different items and costing a different amount depending on trim.

The real shocker is the four-figure price leap tacked onto the Preferred all-wheel-drive trims. In 2021, it cost $1,800 to send power to the rear axle. For 2022, it costs $3,650 to get AWD on the Preferred, but the AWD option on Essence and Avenir trims hasn't budged from $1,800. We aren't clear on the reasons for the change.

Every Avenir is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 230 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, shifting through a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Related video: