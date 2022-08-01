2023 Ford Maverick Tremor gets some real off-road chops

Ford has created beefier off-road variants of pretty much all its trucks, and even a number of its SUVs and crossovers. So it's not a big surprise that the 2023 Ford Maverick is getting its own version. It's named Tremor, in keeping with the theme set by the F-150 and Ranger for something that's more off-road ready than an FX4, but not all the way to Raptor levels, which suits this little truck.

The package is only available on XLT and Lariat trim levels, and only with the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, since that's the only all-wheel-drive model. Visually, it gets black badges, smoked lights, orange tow hooks and black and orange wheels. An optional appearance package adds a gray roof and mirrors and black graphics on the hood and sides. Inside the truck gets black upholstery with orange stitching and accents, plus stitched-in Tremor logos.

But the Tremor gets real off-road improvements, too. The upgrades start with a suspension lift that raises the truck close to an inch with new springs and shocks tuned for off-road use. The front bumper has been redesigned for better clearance and better approach angle, too. And the truck now sits on 17-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tires. Overall ground clearance has increased from 8.6 inches to 9.4. The approach angle goes from 21.6 to 30.7 degrees, breakover from 18.1 to 19.9 and departure from 21.2 to 22.2.

The engine with its 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque is unchanged, but there are some other major driveline upgrades. The transmission gets an upgraded oil cooler, stronger half-shafts are used, and the twin-clutch rear differential similar to the Bronco Sport Badlands' unit is fitted. This differential can lock itself for extra traction, or it can send torque to either rear wheel. Ford says it can send all the torque going to the rear to just a single wheel. These mechanical upgrades are supplemented by electronic assists, too. The truck gets drive modes for pavement, mud, sand, snow and towing. It also gets Ford's Trail Control off-road cruise control system.

All these off-road upgrades do result in slightly reduced payload and towing capacity. The standard EcoBoost-powered Maverick has a payload of 1,500 pounds and a towing capacity of 2,000 pounds, though it can be increased to 4,000 with a towing package. The Tremor has a payload capacity of 1,300 pounds and has no towing package option, so maximum towing capacity is 2,000 pounds.

Pricing hasn't been announced for the 2023 Ford Maverick, but the Tremor package will cost $2,995, and the appearance package will be an additional $1,495. The 2022 Maverick XLT with the EcoBoost engine and all-wheel drive currently starts at $27,510, so we would expect that a Maverick XLT Tremor would start around $30,000 to $31,000, depending on pricing for the 2023 model year. Order books open for new Maverick Tremors in September, with production starting this fall.

Update: Pricing for the Tremor package and different order times were given. The post has been corrected with the pricing and the new order window.