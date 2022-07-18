  2. Lamborghini
  3. Huracan News
Report

Lamborghini Huracan could become an 850-hp PHEV next year

After that, first battery-electric Lamborghini is expected to debut in 2028

Jul 18th 2022 at 4:39PM
Lamborghini Huracán STO action curve low
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO action curve low
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO action curve low
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO action rear sky
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO action front
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO action rear
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO action hairpin
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO action front curve
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO action front above
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO action rear above
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO action front three quarter
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO action rear three quarter
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO front three quarters
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO profile
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO profile hood open
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO rear profile
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO rear three quarter
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO front trim detail
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO rear wing
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO rear detail
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO scoop
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO rear not window from front
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO rear not window
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO wheel
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO fender aero
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO interior red
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO touchscreen
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO drive mode switch
  • Lamborghini Huracán STO gauges in Trofeo mode

So far, Lamborghini is celebrating 2022 with record sales and odes to the internal combustion engine thanks to a raft of special editions. The Italian automaker's plunge into electrification starts next year with the next-generation Huracán and its plug-in hybrid powertrain. Lamborghini's head of research and development said, "The engine will be bespoke for Lamborghini. On the final details we can’t yet communicate this, but I would say more than six and less than 12 cylinders for the combustion engine." The easy (well, easier...) option would be to tweak one of the Volkswagen Group's twin-turbo V8s to work with a pair or trio of electric motors. Auto Express says its sources suggest two bits of intel on that engine, the first being that it could be an in-house design "not sourced from VW Group," the second that combined output might exceed 850 horsepower. Such a theoretical coupe would be 169 horses more potent than the Huracán STO and easily satisfy Mohr's assertion that the new generation "from the performance point of view ... will again be a big step."

Lamborghini is spending $1.8 billion on its path to an electric future. It's possible the firm could take part of that money to develop a V8 for itself, instantly setting itself apart from the other high-dollar brands in the VW Group. Naturally, we'd love to see that, or even a hybrid V10; what a monster that could be, although heavy, and engineers have been clear about waging a war against weight. The Wolfsburg parent is known to be a huge fan of scale, though, and a V8 or V10 that only serves two vehicles — the Aventador will continue with a V12 even as a plug-in hybrid — seems like a stretch to get approval. Parsing this also depends on how the automaker could define "in-house design." We've seen massively revised engines built around an existing block considered "all-new."

The Huracán could debut as soon as next year, one year ahead of the automaker's commitment to electrifying the whole three-car lineup. Autocar says that looking ahead from there, we'll finally get eyes on the battery-electric Lamborghini in 2028. Last year, the predicted window was sometime between 2025 and 2027, and an interview with Lamborghini chief Stephan Winkelmann has clarified a few bits. Autocar says the EV will "be an all-new, radically styled 2+2 crossover" that looks back to the 2008 Estoque concept for "light inspiration" but "significantly more dramatic styling" than anything else in the range so it's understood as an EV on sight. Within two years of its launch, Lamborghini will introduce a battery-electric Urus.

If things stay as they are, that would mean a four-vehicle lineup consisting of two PHEV-only models, one electric-only model, and the Urus offering both.

Related video:

Featured GalleryLamborghini Huracan STO

Lamborghini Huracan Information

Lamborghini Huracan
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X