For the next-generation Ford Ranger, the Blue Oval brand is literally expanding the midsize pickup's offerings in multiple ways. These spy photos clearly show the new truck in an extended wheelbase configuration with the crew cab and a longer bed from the extended cab model.

This configuration has been absent from the Ranger line since its reintroduction to the U.S. a few years ago. It also hasn't been announced for the next-generation model in other markets yet. As such, Ford has been missing out on potential sales, even if it's a somewhat small chunk of the market. After all, Toyota, Chevy, GMC and Nissan all offer crew cab, long bed configurations on their midsize trucks.

We expect this configuration to go on sale alongside other Ranger variants in the U.S. in the next year or so. Full U.S. specifications and pricing haven't been announced yet. The long Ranger will probably only be offered with conventional trim levels, and not the Raptor, since the longer wheelbase would hamper off-road performance.

