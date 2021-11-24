After many teasers and spy photos, the next-generation Ford Ranger pickup has finally been revealed. The truck is making its global debut, so the truck we'll see in the U.S. could have some mild appearance changes, and not all of the engine options will be available here. But generally, this is the new Ranger, and it should look mostly the same.

We've already seen a lot of the Ranger from the outside, thanks to the aforementioned spy photos and teasers. It's much more square-shouldered than the old model, and the front fascia is a blend of Maverick and F-150 cues. Those headlights will be available with matrix LEDs so that portions can dim for oncoming traffic, though we doubt the functionality will be available in the U.S. The sides get some sweeping character lines that follow through to the rear fenders. Those fenders also feature new integrated steps for easier bed access, a bit like the bumper steps seen on GM trucks and the Hyundai Santa Cruz. The tailgate will have an available work bench, too, like on the F-150.

The interior is a major upgrade over the old model, and the most obvious change is the introduction of a huge vertical touch screen. It's available in two sizes, 10.1 or 12 inches. It's very well integrated in the dash, flanked by vertical air vents with funky detailed slats. It appears a digital instrument cluster will be available, too. In the center console is an electronic shifter, replacing the more mechanical unit on the outgoing Ranger.

Full Ranger dimensions haven't been given, but it should be similar to the outgoing model. The wheelbase has been increased by just under 2 inches, and the track has been increased by the same amount. The chassis has been significantly revised, too. Ford claims it will ride better, as well, due to the rear shocks being placed outside of the frame rails.

The engine bay has been made roomier with the chassis updates, which makes room for the newly available 3.0-liter diesel V6, which we presume is similar to the 250-horsepower unit in the F-150. Also available will be 2.0-liter diesel four-cylinder engines with either single or twin turbochargers. The only gas engine announced is the 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder we're familiar with. Of these engines, the gas four-cylinder is a shoe-in for the U.S. market. The diesel four-cylinders will undoubtedly not be offered here, and the diesel V6 seems unlikely but not impossible if it is the F-150 engine. More likely would be a turbocharged gas V6 like in the Ford Bronco. Transmissions on offer will be a 10-speed automatic and a six-speed manual. We're not holding our breath for the manual in the U.S., but it's again not impossible, since the Bronco is available with a manual.

To know for sure, we'll have to wait for official U.S. specifications. Hopefully we'll get them around the same time as production and availability details. The overseas Rangers will begin production at factories in Thailand and South Africa next year. American Rangers will probably continue to be built at the Michigan factory where they are currently.

