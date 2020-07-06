Report

Ford Ranger Raptor could soon be hopping dunes alongside F-150 in America

It will receive a twin-turbocharged, 325-horsepower V6 engine

Jul 6th 2020 at 9:47AM
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
  • The off-road Ranger
  • Image Credit: Ford

Ford chose not to sell the Ranger Raptor (pictured) in the United States because it decided American motorists seeking a quick truck riding on a Baja-ready suspension can take home an F-150. It has changed its mind, according to a recent report, and it's preparing an America-bound variant of the next baby Raptor tentatively due out in 2021.

Engineers are currently developing the pickup, which will be twinned with the next-generation Volkswagen Amarok. It's being designed with the American market in mind from the get-go. As we've previously reported, the fact that we confirmed there are North American employees working on the truck suggests it's coming here.

Australian website CarExpert posted a screenshot of what looks like a Raptor test mule's build sheet. The VIN displayed on the screen corresponds to a 2021 Ranger (so a 2022 model in the United States) powered by a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine that spins the four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. Although the six's output isn't listed, the publication believes Ford will use two turbochargers to dial in 325 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. In comparison, the current Ranger's 2.3-liter turbo four makes 270 horses and 310 pound-feet of twist, while Hennessey's limited-edition VelociRaptor increases these numbers to 360 and 440, respectively.

Elsewhere, the Raptor will get either a 2.0-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder or a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6. Ford isn't opposed to the idea of putting an oil burner in a pickup, as the 14th-generation F-150 will again be available with a turbodiesel V6, but nothing suggests our version of the Raptor will offer anything but a gasoline-powered engine.

Like the F-150, the Ranger Raptor will receive a long list of desert-taming modifications such as a Fox suspension, bigger tires, skid plates, and a stronger frame. Expect a long list of visual changes inside and out (including a model-specific front-end design and extra plastic cladding) to further set it apart from the standard truck.

Ford is keeping its lips sealed when it comes to the next-generation Ranger, so it's nowhere near ready to talk about whether a Raptor model will finally join the range. We hear the truck will make its global debut in 2021, and it will arrive in showrooms as a 2022 model, so we should learn more about it in the coming months. And while the new F-150 will again spawn a Raptor version, Ford is again making enthusiasts wait to learn more about it as well.

Related Video:

 

 

Featured Gallery2019 Ford Ranger Raptor
2019 Ford Ranger Raptor 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor

Ford Ranger Information

Ford Ranger
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X