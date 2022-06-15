During what looks like a photo shoot, one of our spy photographers caught the 2023 Ford Escape completely uncovered. It's clearly a refreshed model, though the front fascia is significantly changed. The design features cues from the Mustang Mach-E and other recent Fords such as the Evos concept and the new Mondeo.

While the outgoing Escape had a low, almost smiling fascia, the new model has a much taller nose. It also has a wider, more blunt hexagonal grille. The shape is clearly a nod to those other Fords. It also picks up an LED running light bar that bridges the headlights just above the grille. Those headlights have more distinct running light designs, too. The fog lights are smaller and look like they fit inside little grilles, as opposed to filling spaces specific for them in the bumper.

Most of the rest of the updated Escape looks unchanged. The taillights have a slightly different pattern to them, and it looks like the side skirts have been massaged. This example does show off a new color scheme that paints the wheel arches and other trim body color, rather than leaving them a contrasting black plastic.

Since this Escape appears to be out for press and marketing photos, we're betting we'll see it revealed soon. It will probably launch this year as a 2023 model. It may get a slightly updated interior to match the new body. It will certainly be offered with the same array of turbocharged gas engines and plug-in and non-plug-in hybrids.

