In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale and Associate Editor Byron Hurd. They lead off with a discussion of the latest in car news, and most of it is electric this week. First is a discussion of VW's announcement that it's reviving the Scout name for a line of off-road EVs. Then they talk about Tesla taking orders for the Semi and spy photos of the Blazer SS.

Internal-combustion cars come back into the picture with recent press loans. The Cadillac Escalade diesel and Nissan Z are among our recent drives, but then it's back to EVs with the Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5.

The podcast wraps up with Byron Hurd's electric car charger installation and a dispatch from Road Test Editor Zac Palmer from his drive of the Acura Integra.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #730

