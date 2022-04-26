Another electric Ford pickup truck is coming, Farley says

Ford officially launched production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning today, and Jim Farley snuck a small nugget of future electric truck news into his speech.

“I wish we could bring you down there, but we’re already pushing dirt down in Blue Oval City for another electric pickup truck that’s different than this one,” Farley said.

“Down there” is referring to the Stanton, Tenn. mega campus Ford is building for electric vehicle assembly, battery production and as a supplier park. It’s set to open in 2025. You can listen to Farley’s comment from the 35:49 mark in the video directly below.

Farley followed his remarks about a new, mysterious and yet-to-come electric pickup with more electric truck talk.

“We have every intention of being the number one electric pickup maker.”

After hearing Farley’s comment, we reached out to Ford to clarify or perhaps glean more knowledge about the undefined “different” electric pickup truck that Farley is talking about, but a Ford spokesperson was not immediately available.

Existing pickups sold in the U.S. that could be made electric include the Ranger and Maverick nameplates. The Ford Ranger’s German cousin, the VW Amarok, has been rumored to offer an electric variant within the truck’s current lifecycle, but there’s nothing certain about that.

The above said, we’re only left to guess until Ford makes its intentions clearer on this future electric pickup. For now, know that there will eventually be a second Blue Oval with a bed that you can plug in. We’ll eagerly await more information when Ford is ready to provide it.

