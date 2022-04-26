Ford to launch 2022 F-150 Lightning live at 1:30 EDT

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning officially launches Tuesday, hot on the heels of news that the Blue Oval's new all-electric pickup truck is just about sold out for the foreseeable future. The event will be streamed live from Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center starting at 1:30 PM EDT on Tuesday, April 26, where the first production F-150 Lightnings will start rolling off the line.

Official EPA range and efficiency numbers for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning surfaced in March. With the standard range battery, the Pro is rated at 230 miles, tying with the XLT and Lariat standard-range models for the least range in the lineup. The XLT and Lariat with the extended-range battery are good for 320 miles, while the heavier Platinum was rated at just 300. The standard-range version makes 426 horsepower, while the extended-range model boasts 563 hp; both have 775 pound-feet of torque. For the larger-battery version, Ford estimates a 0–60 time in the mid-4-second range.

Pricing for the basic "Pro" model will start below $40,000 before applicable federal ($7,500) and state (variable) EV credits. Here's hoping you can find one. Stories began circulating more than a week ago that at least some trims of the new Lightning are already sold out (the least expensive ones, and thus least profitable for Ford to build) and that was further buoyed by reports this week that Ford removed the order option from the Lightning web site, perhaps signaling that it now has more orders on hand that it expects to be able to fulfill for the 2022 model year.

2023 ordering is expected to open soon, but keep in mind that Ford's original plan for Lightning was to produce 15,000 units in the first year, then ramp up to 55,000 for 2023 and 80,000 units in 2024. Even as far back as December of 2021, Ford already had 200,000 reservations pending — 50,000 more than it has the resources allocated to build. That means its waiting list is effective three years long unless Ford can scrounge together more production capacity.

