Editors' Picks March 2022 | Acura RDX, VW GLI and a Rolls-Royce

This month's Editors' Picks offer a little something at every budget. We call out a performance car as cheap as the Volkswagen GLI, but the Rolls-Royce Ghost also manages to make its way on to the list. Of course, very few folks can afford a Ghost, but that doesn't change the fact that it's an engineering master class. In addition to these options, we also dive into the compact luxury SUV market, one that is bursting with choices.

In case you missed our previous Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get Editors’ Pick status. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. The list that you’ll find below consists of every car we rated in March that earned an Editors’ Pick.

2022 Acura RDX

Quick take: The RDX ticks a lot of boxes for a great price. It drives better than expected, offers excellent tech, has plenty of room and even looks the part.

Score: 7.0

What it competes with: Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, BMW X3, Volvo XC60, Audi Q5, Lexus NX, Infiniti QX50, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Genesis GV70, Porsche Macan, Jaguar F-Pace, Lincoln Corsair

Pros: Value, driving dynamics, space

Cons: Infotainment is polarizing, midgrade interior

From the editors

Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "The RDX is a bit of a sleeper in this segment. It drives far better than many of its competitors, and it doesn't let you down in any particular area. If you were thinking of buying an entry-level option from one of the Germans, make sure you take the RDX into account, because you'll likely end up with more tech and features for an even lower price.

News Editor Joel Stocksdale — "The Acura RDX is an impressive value in the small luxury SUV segment. It starts in the low $40,000 price range, and provides loads of standard convenience and safety features. Everything is packaged in a sharp and surprisingly spacious package, too. It's also nimble and has a punchy engine that makes it fun to drive. You may find some competitors that surpass it in some areas, but the Acura offers about the most for the money of anything in the segment."

In-depth analysis: 2022 Acura RDX Review | Value-packed and surprisingly sporty

2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

Quick take: The GLI offers excellent driving dynamics and great styling for someone who doesn't want a hatchback. It's pricey, but it's worth it.

Score: 7.0

What it competes with: Honda Civic Si, Hyundai Elantra N, Subaru WRX

Pros: Acceleration, handling, tech and infotainment, looks

Cons: Single pricey trim offering, no hatchback (not a GTI)

From the editors:

Associate Editor Byron Hurd — "The GLI always surprises me, and always in a good way. On paper, it's a big, Americanized sedan that shouldn't be anywhere near as fun or utilitarian as the GTI, but it's actually fantastic to drive. It also has way less of VW's incredibly disappointing in-cabin tech and infotainment, which is an automatic upgrade over anything based on the Golf. "

Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "I have a real soft spot for the GLI, and now that it's the only way you can buy a performance-oriented VW without the tragic Mk 8 infotainment system, it's an even more attractive option. It'd be hard to say no to a Civic Si, but this VW offers a lot of kit for its relatively high price.

In-depth analysis: 2022 VW Jetta and GLI get makeovers, new features, still have manuals

2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost

Quick take: There's no real substitute for a Rolls-Royce Ghost, and the Ghost doesn't put a foot wrong. If you have the cash, we can heartily recommend one.

Score: 8.0

What it competes with: Bentley Flying Spur, Mercedes-Maybach S 580

Pros: Stupendous ride, interior luxury, powerful engine

Cons: It's huge, massively expensive

From the editors:

Associate Editor Byron Hurd — "What can one even say about something like the Rolls-Royce Ghost? It's the 'enthusiast's' Rolls-Royce, but it's still a massive hulk of V12-powered metal designed first and foremost for luxury. I could live in that back seat, shooting star headliner and all. What a ride."

In-depth information: 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost First Drive | First class from New York to Michigan

