2021 Mercedes-Maybach S 580 revealed as the biggest, most luxurious S-Class

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS-Class made a splash recently as the company's ultra-luxury crossover. But if you're a well-heeled individual looking for the true peak of Mercedes luxury, there's no replacement for the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S 580, the biggest, fanciest sedan the company can produce.

You'll be able to identify the land yacht thanks to a number of styling tweaks. The grille gets slender vertical chrome bars, and the lower intakes feature a chrome mesh. Topping the grille is a Mercedes hood ornament. The hood is restyled, too, with a center ridge running front to back with a line of chrome trim. Besides these styling tweaks, the Mercedes-Maybach has had its wheelbase stretched a full seven inches, with the space going to rear passenger room. The stretch also included rear quarter windows. Just behind those windows are illuminated Mercedes-Maybach badges. The car can also be optioned with an array of exclusive wheels and two-tone paint. The two-tone paint jobs can take up to a week to complete.

Of course, the interior is what really sets the Mercedes-Maybach apart from the "average" S-Class. All examples come standard with Mercedes Designo leather upholstery, and even the headliner is finished in leather. Like other S-Class models, there is an air freshener function, and Mercedes has saved a special scent specific to the Maybach. The front seat backs are covered in wood trim to enhance the design. Rear occupants get individual 11.6-inch screens for entertainment, as well as a removable tablet for controlling various car functions. Passengers get to enjoy a 1,750-watt, 30-speaker Burmester sound system, which won't be interrupted by outside noises thanks to additional sound deadening materials around the rear arches, thicker laminated quarter windows and active noise cancelling. Foam-filled tires and laminated glass around the rest of the car are options.

Speaking of options, there aren't many, but they're also quite lavish. The one we expect to be quite popular is the executive rear seating. It replaces the rear bench with two reclining chairs complete with power leg rests. These leg rests even feature massage functions, a first for the S-Class. The seats come with climate adjustments and several massage settings. The option also adds seatbelt airbags and frontal airbags for the rear passengers. Other interior options include a refrigerator, champagne flutes and electrically assisted rear doors for easier entry and exit.

Powering the S 580 is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 making 496 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Power goes through a nine-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. The Mercedes-Maybach also has a unique drive mode specific to the model that smooths accelerator inputs, shifts early and starts the car in second gear for as smooth a driving, or riding, experience as possible. Four-wheel-steering is a standard feature on all Mercedes-Maybachs to aid maneuverability. Your choice of wheels can affect the amount of rear-wheel turning possible, with 4.5 degrees of rear steering with certain wheels and 10 degrees with others. Air suspension is also standard, but E-Active Body Control, which constantly adjusts suspension and can lean the car into a turn, is an option.

Pricing hasn't been announced for the Mercedes-Maybach S 580, but expect it to be vastly more expensive than even top-spec Mercedes-Benz S-Class models. It goes on sale in mid-2021.

Related Video: