2022 Jaguar F-Pace Review | It certainly has the flash

The 2022 Jaguar F-Pace is an aesthetically pleasing alternative to the regular crowd of compact luxury SUVs from Europe and Asia. It bears the leaper proudly on its tightly-wrapped and attractive bodywork, and there’s little to complain about on the interior, too. Jaguar offers a level of performance available for whatever fits your fancy, but this SUV would rather be a cruiser and backroad bruiser versus a Nürburgring-carver no matter the model you choose.

Some of our usual Jaguar Land Rover gripes have dissipated with the F-Pace recently, as it’s now sporting a competent suite of tech to match its good looks. Plus, the new and complex inline-six engine is a real treat to use no matter the environment — it pulls hard when called upon, but has a smooth and luxurious side around town. We think it’s the engine to get.

The F-Pace fits in nicely to this large group of luxury crossovers on sale today, offering an unmatched level of style and a good dose of substance to back it up. We’d still recommend a couple luxury SUVs before it, but the F-Pace is a more worthy alternative than it’s ever been today.

What’s new for 2022?

There are no notable changes for the F-Pace in 2022 beyond a few optional items being made standard. Those include a power tailgate and privacy glass for the four- and six-cylinder models, and adaptive cruise control with lane-following assist for the SVR. The F-Pace received a makeover for the 2021 model year, and you can read more about that here.

What are the F-Pace interior and in-car technology like?

The F-Pace’s interior just went through a big rethink last year that upgraded it into the realm of a top-shelf luxury cabin. It has an upscale look, uses excellent materials, and while it may struggle to find that balance between the inclusion of features and maintaining ease of use, nobody will criticize it for a lack of trying with technology. Per usual with Jaguar, the color and materials choices are vast, allowing you to find a combination that best fits your personality. The standard heated (front) seats are comfortable, and the interior as a whole measures up to its leading competitors out of Germany in the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class.

A standard 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system runs Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but the Jaguar software is finally respectable with the latest Pivi Pro system. It’s rich in appearance, reacts quickly and the graphics are gorgeous. This screen is complemented by the nice 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that offers a number of configurable display options. We’re less excited about the bizarre climate/seat controls that are bundled into the same knob. You “press” to change the knob’s functionality between adjusting the seat temperature and climate control temperature, but unfortunately, it doesn’t like to work 100% of the time. When it does, it’s a cool party trick, but it’s simply irritating otherwise for such a vital car control.

How big is the F-Pace?

The F-Pace is on the larger side of luxury compact crossovers and SUVs, but it’s still not a big car. Rear legroom measures in at 37.2 inches, which is merely average for the segment. Adults will fit without issue, and the recline on the seats themselves ensures a comfortable enough seating position. Cargo space is also a respectable 26.6 cubic-feet, but is hindered by the fast-sloping roofline. It’s also a narrow cargo space, but put the rear seats down, and its capability opens up to swallow longer items with ease.

Storage throughout the F-Pace is present, but not abundant. Its cupholders are generous enough in diameter, but not super deep. The cubby ahead of the shifter is the perfect spot to tuck a phone, and Jaguar provides wireless charging as standard in that cubby, too.

What are the F-Pace fuel economy and performance specs?

Jaguar offers four different levels of performance with the F-Pace, and the top level, called SVR, is a true performance model in every way. However, it all starts with the P250 that is outfitted with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 246 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. This model, like all other F-Paces, is fitted with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Fuel economy for the P250 is rated at 22 mpg city, 27 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined.

The step up from here is the P340 that gets Jaguar’s 3.0-liter turbocharged (and aided by an electric supercharger) inline-six. It also features mild-hybrid technology that stores energy in a lithium-ion battery, then deploys it to assist the engine as it’s accelerating from a stop. All in, this powertrain produces 335 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. Fuel economy is hardly affected for the extra power, as it rings in at 20 mpg city, 27 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined. A slightly more potent version of this same powertrain — the P400 makes — 395 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. Fuel economy drops by 1 mpg on the highway with the P400 to 26 mpg.

The final and highest performance F-Pace is the SVR. This one ditches all pretenses of being eco-friendly, and is fitted with a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 that produces 542 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. It scoots from 0-60 mph in just 3.8 seconds. Fuel economy dips accordingly to 15 mpg city, 21 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined.

What’s the F-Pace like to drive?

We’ve not driven the base four-cylinder model yet, but the P400 is a slick and silky operator that pleases our ears and desires for speed. We came away impressed by the snappy acceleration and instant response. With the drive mode dialed over to “Dynamic,” it’s quite aggressive with the throttle even with mild inputs. Those who prefer their crossovers to behave like they were tuned at the ‘Ring will find this configuration to their liking. Dialing it back to “Comfort” or “Eco” smooths out the R-Dynamic’s rougher edges.

The F-Pace doesn’t match the X3 or GLC for handling chops in any trim, but that’s no horrible thing for an SUV. It’s not the top athlete, but it will glide along with a controlled and measured ride that’s comfortable enough to coddle, but not soft enough to be pillowy. Its mild-hybrid system is largely seamless in operation through a city, as the powertrain never exhibits any undue roughness or lack of polish.

Meanwhile, the SVR is entirely about being on the ragged edge. Its V8 starts up with an angry roar, and it never stops roaring from there on out. That V8 makes better noises than any in its class, and it accelerates with such brutal force from anywhere in the rev range. We wish its handling was as good as its acceleration, as it’s a step behind competitors like the GLC 63 S or X3 M Competition when it comes to sharpness and agility. Still, the SVR is a worthy performance SUV candidate if you care about personality, speed and handling in that order.

What other F-Pace reviews can I read?

Our first shot at the refreshed F-Pace for the 2021 model year where we go over what's new and provide initial impressions.

We take a second spin in the supercharged SVR performance model to see what it's like on our own turf.

Our first drive of the new SVR performance model where we go over what makes up the SVR model and tell you how it drives.

We wrap up 6 months spent in our long-term Jaguar F-Pace from 2018.

How much is the 2022 F-Pace and what features are available?

Jaguar offers the F-Pace in five configurations: P250, P250 S, P340 S, P400 R-Dynamic S and SVR.

The base P250 comes with a solid array of standard equipment at its $52,050 starting price. You get 19-inch wheels, LED lights front and rear, heated and electric folding mirrors, keyless entry, rain-sensing wipers, 12-way heated/power front seats, Luxtec (vinyl) seating material, “engineered” wood veneer trim, leather steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror and a wireless phone charger.

The S adds niceties like different 19-inch wheels, real leather seats, a premium Meridian sound system, traffic sign recognition and an adaptive speed limiter. Go to the R-Dynamic S, and Jaguar upgrades you to aluminum trim, a “Morzine” (made up of recycled plastics) headliner and lots of R-Dynamic-branded items, like the steering wheel. The price increases between the P250 and P340 are largely accounting for the different powertrain, not an added bundle of equipment.

All prices for every trim below include the $1,150 destination charge.

P250: $52,050

P250 S: $55,150

P340 S: $60,750

P400 R-Dynamic S: $66,650

SVR: $87,750

What are the F-Pace’s safety ratings and driver assistance features?

Every 2022 Jaguar F-Pace comes standard with automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic monitoring, lane-keeping assist, front/rear parking sensors, a driver condition monitor and clear exit monitor. You can optionally add (or find in higher trims) a 3D surround camera, traffic sign recognition, adaptive speed limiter, adaptive cruise control, lane-following assist and park assist (an auto-park feature).

Neither NHTSA nor the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety had tested the F-Pace at the time of this writing.

