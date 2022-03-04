2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone and Jaguar F-Pace SVR | Autoblog Podcast #719

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. First they talk about driving the Jaguar F-Pace SVR and the Toyota Tundra Capstone. In news, they discuss the sinking of the Felicity Ace cargo ship with thousands of cars aboard, including VWs, Porsches and Lamborghinis, and the launch of the new Ford Mondeo in China. They also talk about the pros and cons of buying a used Cadillac ELR before digging into Jeremy's opinion on aggressive drivers.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #719

