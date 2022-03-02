A decade ago, the second-generation Ford Fusion debuted at the North American International Auto Show to great fanfare. The sharp-looking sedan turned out to be a sharp handler too, and was seen as a renaissance for Ford, giving the Big Three a well-designed volume seller that could take on stalwarts like the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord. Then the sedan-pocalypse happened, and Ford abandoned cars.

The Fusion was based on the beloved fourth-generation European-market Mondeo, to which it owes much of its athleticism and style. But the sedan-mageddon hit Europe too, removing the Mondeo from its market of birth. However, the Mondeo lived on in China and now, after 10 long years on the market, a fifth generation has arrived at dealers.

As Car News China reports, the arrival has revealed previously unseen interior shots. In particular, the base trim, called Fashion, comes with a large screen that incorporates the instrument cluster and the center infotainment controls, separated by a black column just right of the steering wheel.

While large, its pales in comparison to the one found in the upper-grade Sport and ST Line trims. Those cars come with a massive 1.1-meter (43 inch) screen that stretches nearly the entire width of the dash. There is a blackout separator between the 12.3-inch instrument cluster and the 27-inch infotainment display. The latter can also be digitally divided into a central display for the driver and an additional infotainment display for the passenger.

The new Mondeo eschews its predecessor's baby Aston Martin looks. It expands in size, too, measuring 0.9 inches wider and 2.5 inches longer than the Fusion we knew. The growth makes room for rear passengers, an important consideration for the Chinese market.

The front shows a wide grille and what Ford calls coast-to-coast lighting, essentially a LED strip that connects the two headlights at the leading edge of the hood. The company says it spearheads a new design language for China. The rear, on the other hand, looks towards an iconic model central to Ford's history. Taillight elements take on a three-bar design that evokes the Mustang.

Ford hasn't revealed what will be powering the new Mondeo. However, it's quite likely that it'll have similar underpinnings as the Chinese-market Lincoln Zephyr revealed last year. That slightly more luxurious version is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder mated to an 8-speed automatic.

Alas, the 2022 Mondeo will not be sold in the U.S. or Europe. China is the sole market for now. It goes on sale later this year, which means, if you must have one, it'll be eligible for import to the U.S. in 2047.

