Ram 1500 EV shown in more clarity with new teaser images

Besides the first electric Jeep and other product plans, Stellantis gave us yet another preview of the upcoming electric Ram 1500 pickup truck. The company isn't giving much away, but these new renderings do give us some more details on what the truck will look like.

The most striking features of the front are the pairs of LED lights above and below that meet toward the middle in a sort of dog bone shape. In the middle is the updated Ram logo that's been featured for its "Ram Revolution" program that takes input from Ram fans for designing the truck. The hood has creases that are suggestive of the dual-level, semi-truck-inspired design that has stuck with the truck since the 1990s. It also seems to have a heat-extractor vent design, which we're not sure would really be functional on an electric truck.

Along the sides, the fenders appear to be pushed far outward. The edge where the cab meets the bed has a jog in it that pushes into the cab. It has us thinking the cab and bed may be one piece, along the lines of the Chevy Silverado EV. That single piece will still ride on a separate frame, though, since the Ram 1500 EV will be built on the STLA Frame platform. Continuing on the topic of side styling, the window sill rises toward the rear pillar, and that rear pillar leans forward, again more like the GM electric truck designs.

At the back, the electric Ram has taillights that connect into the tailgate like the Ford F-150 Lightning. The shape also echoes that of the headlights, along with the illuminated Ram logo. The rear shot also gives more clarity on the unique cab design.

The electric Ram will go into production in 2024. As touched on, it will use the STLA Frame platform that features a traditional separate frame from the body. The platform can accommodate 159 to 200 kWh of battery capacity with a range of up to 500 miles. Early renderings also show the platform using independent suspension both front and rear. Furthermore, Ram has said it will offer a plug-in hybrid variant based on the electric model to go on sale the same year.

And electrification won't stop at the 1500. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said, "Ram will continue delivering fully electrified solutions in the majority of its segments by 2025 and a full portfolio of electrified solutions for all of its segments by 2030." This certainly includes Ram's commercial offerings such as the upcoming electric ProMaster, but one can assume that this applies to vehicles such as Ram's heavy duty pickup trucks. We're curious if it may apply to a truck smaller than the 1500, too. Time will tell.

