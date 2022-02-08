Ram Revolution wants your ideas for electric 1500 pickup

Last week, we reported that Stellantis had trademarked the term “Ram Revolution,” and that it was a potential clue to what the pickup brand would name its upcoming electric 1500 truck. Today, we learn from Ram itself that Ram Revolution is not necessarily the name of a product, but rather a program to gather input for what that product should be. Ram has launched RamRevolution.com in order to do just that, as well as to keep customers apprised of its progress as it works toward the launch of its “1500 Battery Electric Vehicle” in 2024.

The accompanying images you see here are Ram’s concept for the upcoming EV, which will incorporate learnings from Ram Revolution’s crowdsourced feedback. Ram is also launching a Ram Real Talk Tour, in which it will solicit “a series of year-long conversations with consumers at various events to better understand what the next generation of Ram Trucks and Vans must do to meet their needs.” Have ideas for what you want your electric Ram 1500 to be, do or look like? Ram wants to hear them.

Regardless, Ram says the truck will be “powerful and capable,” and able to perform the regular pickup duties of towing. We already know that it plans to use its STLA Frame EV platform to underpin the 1500 BEV, with a battery capacity up to 101-118 kWh and providing up to 500 miles of range. Ram also says it “will push past what competitors have announced and what customers expect, to deliver a fuller portfolio of technology with more range, power, productivity and convenience.” With products like the Ford F-150 Lightning, GMC Hummer EV, Chevy Silverado EV, Rivian R1T, Lordstown Endurance and other electric pickups all coming to market, Ram has its work cut out for it.

“Launched as a standalone truck brand in 2009, Ram revolutionized the pickup truck segment once, and is laser-focused on doing so again with the best electric trucks on the market,” said Ram CEO Mike Koval, Jr. “Our new Ram Revolution campaign will allow us to engage with consumers in a close and personal way, so we can a gather meaningful feedback, understand their wants and needs and address their concerns – ultimately allowing us to deliver the best electric pickup truck on the market with the Ram 1500 BEV.”

This Ram 1500 BEV will be the brand’s first big step into the electric age (it’s already taken a small step with plans to launch the ProMaster EV in 2023), with all of its truck and van segments offering electrified variants by 2030. Ram’s parent company Stellantis is investing over $30 billion in its EV mission by 2025. Stellantis is partnering with the likes of LG and Samsung SDI for EV batteries, and has already committed to providing Amazon with electric delivery vans.

