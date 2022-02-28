2022 Ford Bronco gets $1,530 to $2,280 more expensive

Anyone who wants a 2022 Ford Bronco needs to get their order in before March 8, when Ford will tell everyone in the reservation line outside the Bronco club to go home. According to Ford, demand has been high enough to absorb 2022 production, and the move helps ensure anyone with an order for this model year actually gets the truck this year.

The Bronco6G forum that clued us into the order book situation followed that up with a thread on price increases for the 2022 Bronco. The jumps are about five or six percent depending no trim, and as with the price rise on the 2022 Ram 1500 TRX, we don't expect this to quash demand for the Bronco. Nevertheless, these are four-figure bumps. The new MSRPs and their differences from our last reported pricing on October 21 — which also came after price hikes — and including the $1,495 destination charge, are:

Bronco 2-Door

Base: $32,295 ($1,780)

$32,295 ($1,780) Big Bend: $36,780 ($1,770)

$36,780 ($1,770) Black Diamond: $39,445 ($1,780)

$39,445 ($1,780) Outer Banks: $42,350 ($1,780)

$42,350 ($1,780) Badlands: $45,990 ($2.280)

$45,990 ($2.280) Wildtrak: $51,275 ($2,280)

Bronco 4-Door

Base: $36,195 ($1,530)

$36,195 ($1,530) Big Bend: $38,875 ($1,530)

$38,875 ($1,530) Black Diamond: $41,540 ($1,530)

$41,540 ($1,530) Outer Banks: $44,445 ($1,530)

$44,445 ($1,530) Badlands: $48,445 ($2,030)

$48,445 ($2,030) Wildtrak: $52,720 ($2,030)

Ford guarantees price protection for the Bronco, so anyone with a confirmed order gets the pricing agreed upon at the time of the order, and dealers are obligated to pass on 100% of the protection — Ford reimburses the dealers for the difference. For everyone else, time to break the piggy bank open (again) and scoop up what's left.

As we wrote previously, Ford also provided some tips to increase the odds of getting a Bronco sooner this year, such as skipping options like the tow package if you can live without a seven-pin connector, and the hardtop. The tow package remains in high demand; as an alternative, the dealer can fit a hitch and four-pin socket. And Ford still can't get enough hardtops to satisfy desired production levels.

Bronco Raptor orders will start sometime after the 2022 order books are closed, and orders for 2023 model-year Broncos will start later this year. The way things are going, by the time Ford announces MSRPs for the 2023 Bronco, the 2022 could seem like a bargain.

