Here it is, the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor, and it looks every bit the exaggerated and overbuilt off-roader that we hoped for and expected. And with the reveal, Ford has detailed much of what makes the Raptor so beastly (if not quite everything, more on that shortly). So let's dive in.

Exterior

Probably the first thing you'll notice about the Bronco Raptor is that it's wide. The track has been increased by 8.6 inches, a combination of suspension upgrades and the standard 37-inch tires. To accommodate the width, the actual fenders have been punched out a bit, losing some of the side character line, and the fender flares have been stretched. They have a more squared-off design, too.

But the fat fenders are just the beginning. Up front gets the Raptor's signature grille with block "FORD" lettering and three of the five mandated lights for wide vehicles. The grille is opened up more for better cooling, too. Hood vents also contribute to that mission, while front fender vents help to reduce the build up of air pressure under the front end at speed. Under the nose is an even thicker skid plate than what's available on regular Broncos, along with full underbody protection for the engine, transmission, transfer case and fuel tank. The bumper also includes beefy tow hooks and Rigid Industries LED fog lights. The outer fogs are capped-off for road use because of lighting restrictions, but are quickly removed for off-road use.

Rock rails now have steel side steps that are coated in a bedliner-style material. Understanding that there may be times they're a hindrance off road, Ford made them bolt-on units with outward-facing bolts. The factory tool kit includes the correct-size driver to remove them at a moment's notice. Even the mirrors get an update in the form of outboard marker lights required of wide road vehicles. You see orange ones from the front; red from the rear. The huge fenders feature rubber portions at the rear. Not only are these parts better able to resist damage from loose rocks, they're removable and replaceable, so you don't need a full fender replacement.

Around the back, you'll find a full-size 37-inch spare tire mounted to the swing gate, which has been reinforced with a magnesium bracket to handle the extra weight (we discovered the Raptor's 37-inch wheel/tires weigh in at a whopping 101.5 pounds each). The giant spare has also necessitated some lighting changes. The high-mount brake light sits higher, and incorporates the wide-vehicle lighting. The actual taillights are completely different, too, and have been styled to look a bit like the pod lights on professional racing trucks. The rear brake light hides a neat design touch in a backwards "Raptor" logo. This is so that it looks correct in the reflection of the rear glass, and in the rear-view mirrors.

Performance Upgrades

The Bronco Raptor, unsurprisingly, has a whole lot of changes under the skin to make it a monster off-roader. Ford went into great detail on some of those upgrades, and is waiting to say more on some of the others. Unfortunately, one of those things they're mum on is the powertrain. The company did reveal that the Bronco Raptor gets a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, so more displacement than the current top-rung 2.7-liter V6 that produces 315 horsepower. Ford says the Raptor will be good for more than 400, and that it's coupled to a unique variable exhaust. The drive modes include a new tow/haul mode and a Baja mode, the latter of which features an anti-lag system like that on the F-150 Raptor. It works by leaving exhaust valves open off-throttle to keep some air moving through and spinning the turbos for faster response. But that's all Ford will say for now about the engine. The Raptor does get a 10-speed automatic transmission, and the transfer case has heavier duty clutches.

As for what the chassis, the fully-boxed frame received some reinforcing braces, along with strong shock mounts and some new jounce bumpers all to handle hard impacts at high speeds. The front and rear axles are stronger, and the front control arms are larger and stronger. Even the steering rack and knuckles are tougher, all in the name of handling fast off-roading and the weight from the huge tires. The body also gets an aluminum brace across the roll bar near the B pillars and a carbon fiber brace above the cargo area that increase body rigidity by more than 50%.