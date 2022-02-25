2022 Ram 1500 TRX MSRP up another $2,795

We're not sure if we should be more awed by how fast and how high the new batch of super performance trucks can jump, or that consumer prices are jumping just as fast and just as high. When we published our First Drive Review of the 2021 TRX at the end of November 2020, we wrote, "Another pitfall to Ram TRX ownership is the cost. Ram asks a minimum of $71,790 for the TRX (including a $1,695 destination charge)." When we published our review of the 2022 TRX six weeks ago, the base price had risen to $74,085 after destination (optioned out to $91,575). Considering what the world's been up to for the past 15 months, a $2,295 MSRP increase — a mere 3% — couldn't be considered banditry. But the P/L department at Stellantis is done playing nice. As Mopar Insiders discovered, the MSRP for the 2022 Ram 1500 TRX is $76,880, which is before a spendier destination fee of $1,795. Anyone who wants to own a TRX this year will need $78,675 before options.

It's almost comical that Ram advertises the hurt on its configurator. Click to build and price the 2021 TRX, the configurator shows $70,245 before destination. Change that 2021 to 2022, the configurator shows $76,780. There's a bit more sleight-of-hand during the build process, too, as Ram charges $100 for the sole solid color available, which is black, that sum added as an option even though its the least expensive paint choice possible. The two-tone paints cost at least $200, despite a few of them advertising a price of zero. The diabolical cherry on top is when you check the total after options and read the small print, which informs you, "Pricing provided may vary significantly between website and dealer as a result of supply chain constraints. Pricing shown is nonbinding and does not constitute an offer. Contact your dealer for updated vehicle pricing."

Admittedly, the TRX is only up 4% over the last base price we posted, and we don't expect the new price to deter buyers. We don't blame Ram, either; this is the cost of doing business, and a quick trip to Craigslist or eBay will illustrate that everyone is trying to do the same kind of business, getting every hand into every cookie jar. The Ram buyers who really have it bad are the ones after a 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie. That truck went up $7,180 bucks — a gut-punching 16.4% — to $50,845. If anyone's wondering why the average new car loan is around 72 months, why even buyers with the highest credit scores are averaging 67-month loans, or why used car loans are out to about 64 months, we might have some answers.

