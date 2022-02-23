Ford closing the order books on 2022 Broncos in March

If you want to get a 2022 Ford Bronco, and likely have it built this year, you had better hurry and get an order in. As shared to us by Bronco6G and confirmed to us by Ford, the order books are closing for the 2022 model year. Dealers are asking buyers to get their orders in by March 7, and the deadline for dealers to turn those into Ford is the next day.

According to Ford, demand has been high enough that they're reaching a point at which they need to end the 2022 orders to fill them before starting production of 2023 models. This is apparently also a step to help ensure that anyone with 2022 orders will get their vehicles this year. Another step that has been taken has been to discontinue offering factory-installed paint protection film except for Wildtrak models. In case buyers want the film on a non-Wildtrak, Ford is pointing them to opt for dealer-installed film.

Also, Ford has provided a few other order tips to increase the odds of getting a Bronco sooner this year. Skipping the tow package and the hardtop are both ways to possibly get a truck sooner, since the tow package is in high demand, and Ford still has production constraints on the top. And as an alternative to the tow package, the dealer can fit the tow hitch and a four-pin socket, though buyers needing a seven-pin socket should stick with the tow package.

Bronco Raptor orders will be taken sometime after the 2022 model year order deadline. Orders for 2023 models will also open later this year. Exact timing for 2023 orders hasn't yet been announced, nor have official pricing and options. And just for reference, Bronco reservation holders will have priority for Raptor ordering.

