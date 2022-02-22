2023 Mazda CX-50 takes brand off-road starting at $28,025

The Mazda CX-50 is the first in a new line of crossovers the Hiroshima automaker will be launching. It also welcomes a number of other firsts for Mazda when it comes to features, technology and production. This is the first Mazda ever with a panoramic sunroof and Mazda's Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) with Off-Road and Towing modes. This will also be the first Mazda vehicle to come down the line at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing in Huntsville, Ala.

The new crossover also has a price info on the trim steps and standard equipment. The non-Turbo models are powered by a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 187 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. The Turbos get a boosted 2.5-cylinder with 227 hp and 310 lb-ft on 87 octane, 256 hp and 320 lb-ft on 93 octane. Both engines shift through a six-speed automatic. Every example comes with i-Activ all-wheel drive and the Mi-Drive mode selector featuring Sport and Off-Road modes. Standard safety gear includes forward automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot monitoring, driver attention alert, lane keep assist, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Now to the money. Here are MSRPs for the nine trims including the $1,225 destination charge, and each trim's standard features:

2.5 S: $28,025 — This base trim comes with LED headlights, body-colored side mirrors with LED turn signals, dual exhaust and 17-inch gray alloys. Inside, buyers will find an 8.8-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a seven-inch display in the gauge cluster, and eight-speaker audio.

— This base trim comes with LED headlights, body-colored side mirrors with LED turn signals, dual exhaust and 17-inch gray alloys. Inside, buyers will find an 8.8-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a seven-inch display in the gauge cluster, and eight-speaker audio. 2.5 S Select: $29,225 — Select upgrades to a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, two more USB ports in the aft quarters for four in total, a leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel, LED interior lighting, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, a 60/40 split folding rear seat, privacy glass and black metallic 17-inch rims.

— Select upgrades to a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, two more USB ports in the aft quarters for four in total, a leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel, LED interior lighting, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, a 60/40 split folding rear seat, privacy glass and black metallic 17-inch rims. 2.5 S Preferred: $30,725 — This trim throws in heated side-view mirrors and windshield wipers, and a powered rear liftgate with programmable height adjustment outside. In the cabin passengers will find heated front seats, an eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat with power lumbar support and front and rear armrests with storage.

— This trim throws in heated side-view mirrors and windshield wipers, and a powered rear liftgate with programmable height adjustment outside. In the cabin passengers will find heated front seats, an eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat with power lumbar support and front and rear armrests with storage. 2.5 S Preferred Plus: $33,165 — With Preferred Plus, the CX-50 gets Mazda's first-ever power-sliding panoramic moonroof with one-touch open and close.

— With Preferred Plus, the CX-50 gets Mazda's first-ever power-sliding panoramic moonroof with one-touch open and close. 2.5 S Premium: $35,625 — Premium swaps in Bose 12-speaker audio, two more speakers than sold with the CX-5's Bose system. It also gets premium trim inserts and leather seating surfaces in black or the all-new Terracotta color, two-position driver seat memory, a six-way power adjustable front passenger seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink.

— Premium swaps in Bose 12-speaker audio, two more speakers than sold with the CX-5's Bose system. It also gets premium trim inserts and leather seating surfaces in black or the all-new Terracotta color, two-position driver seat memory, a six-way power adjustable front passenger seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink. 2.5 S Premium Plus: $35,625 — This trim rides with a little more flair thanks to 20-inch aluminum alloys with black metallic accents, and has automatic power folding side-view mirrors. The driver gets a head-up display, and front seat occupants enjoy ventilated thrones

— This trim rides with a little more flair thanks to 20-inch aluminum alloys with black metallic accents, and has automatic power folding side-view mirrors. The driver gets a head-up display, and front seat occupants enjoy ventilated thrones 2.5 Turbo: $37,625 — A major feature for the Turbo models is the exclusive Towing mode. It increases pulling capacity to 3,500 pounds, 1,500 pounds more than the non-turbo CX-50s. On top of Turbo badging, adaptive and auto-leveling headlights, LED taillights and larger exhaust outlets, these sporty versions pick up paddle shifters.

— A major feature for the Turbo models is the exclusive Towing mode. It increases pulling capacity to 3,500 pounds, 1,500 pounds more than the non-turbo CX-50s. On top of Turbo badging, adaptive and auto-leveling headlights, LED taillights and larger exhaust outlets, these sporty versions pick up paddle shifters. 2.5 Turbo Premium: $40,775 — Mazda said this trim comes with Bose 12-speaker audio, leading us to suspect the entry-level Turbo — which is the same price as the non-Turbo Premium Plus — regresses to eight-speaker audio of and feature content lesser trims. This model also adopts a head-up display, heated steering wheel and ventilated front seats

— Mazda said this trim comes with Bose 12-speaker audio, leading us to suspect the entry-level Turbo — which is the same price as the non-Turbo Premium Plus — regresses to eight-speaker audio of and feature content lesser trims. This model also adopts a head-up display, heated steering wheel and ventilated front seats 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus: $42,775 — The current range-topper comes with the Mazda Navigation System, adds traffic sign recognition to the heads-up display, includes heated rear seats, wireless phone charging and a frameless, auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink.

The roster of premium paints includes Polymetal Gray Metallic, Wind Chill Pearl, and Zircon Sand Metallic for $395, Machine Gray Metallic and Soul Red Crystal Mica for $595.

The CX-50 range contains one model more than the CX-5 range at launch, and the new crossover costs slightly more than the CX-5. The base CX-50 2.5 S is $900 more than the entry-level CX-5, the CX-50 Turbo Premium likewise $900 more than the top shelf CX-5 2.5 Turbo Signature. The CX-50 goes further with the Turbo Premium Plus, adding another $2,000 to the price. Later this year, a tenth trim, the Turbo Meridian Edition, will hit the market with heavy off-road garnish. Likely the model Mazda showed with the debut announcement, the Meridian will sit on exclusive 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, wear special detailing on the headlights and rocker panels, add hood graphics and offer outdoor-specific accessories that "allow customers to take CX-50 confidently and conveniently where it belongs – in nature."

Related Video: