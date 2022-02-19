Study crowns the Lamborghini Miura as the greatest classic car

It's not just new cars that are going up in value. Classic car prices have been on the rise for a number of years, and some models have more than doubled in value since 2019. Ferrari and Lamborghini models top the list, but more down-to-earth classics are sought-after as well.

Website Confused published a study this month that shows which cars have appreciated the most since 2019. Few will be surprised to find a Ferrari at the top of the list, but not many could have predicted the model: the F355, which was built from 1994 to 1995. Its cost has increased by 213.8% (in the United Kingdom, at least) since May 2019. No. 2 is the Testarossa (111.4%), followed by the Lamborghini Miura and the F40 (tied at 100%) and the Alfa Romeo GTV6 (94%; pictured). Well deserved, if you ask us. Looking at the list also reveals that enthusiasts are increasingly seeking out the Cadillac Brougham (84.5%), the Bugatti EB110 (65%), and the Citroën 2CV (32.4%).

Value is only one way to measure a car's popularity, and the study also looked at the cars that folks search for online the most often. Here again, it's not just the usual suspects: The top spot is occupied by the Nissan Skyline GT-R, which is admittedly a little vague because the nameplate appeared on several different cars (the first-generation model was built from 1969 to 1972, for example). Regardless, "Skyline GT-R" was searched for over 8.2 million times over the past 12 months. No. 2 is the Lamborghini Countach, which appeared in 4.82 million searches; interest in the car may have increased when the modern-day version made its debut last August. Third place goes to the Ferrari F40, with 4.08 million hits. Ferrari's 250 GTO, which is the most valuable car on the planet, is in 14th place behind the Pontiac Firebird and the Lincoln Continental, among others. The rally-bred Lancia Delta Integrale is in 17th spot, two spots ahead of the Stratos.

Nissan's Skyline GT-R again takes top honors on Instagram. It appeared in 1,077,867 hashtags, though how the study got this number isn't clear; are we talking #GTR, #skylineGTR, #nissanskylineGTR, or all three? Another strong performer is the DeLorean DMC-12 (688,376 hashtags), while the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray appeared 361,900 times. Oldsmobile's Cutlass somehow amassed 69,700,000 views on TikTok, a figure that places it ahead of the Testarossa (39,481,861 views), the Delta Integrale (39,480,904), and the 250 GTO (14,642,667).

With this data in hand, Confused then factored in production figures and compiled a list of the world's greatest classic cars. And the winner is ... the Lamborghini Miura! In reality, this is a question that could fuel pub talk until the end of time, and then some. The answer really depends on your definition of the terms "greatest" and "classic," and possibly on what you're hoarding in your barn.

But, hey, if you agree with the study, we have great news: Lamborghini's in-house restoration center, Polo Storico, has gotten really good at restoring the Miura.