Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 revealed, basically a retro Sian

Yes, the Lamborghini Countach really has returned, though only for a seriously limited run. Not only that, it's more of a retro Sían than its own unique model. But that also means it packs Lamborghini's most technologically advanced powertrain yet.

Lamborghini really leaned into the retro cues on this new Countach, too. It's mainly based on the original prototype and production models. The prototype design cues come in with the louvred vents behind the side windows, the horizontal slit of a front grille and the way the rear window and engine cover blend together. Then there's a dash of the early production models with the enormous interpretation of the side NACA ducts. The wheels have a nod to later Countach models with circular openings between the spokes like past phone-dial wheels. And the rectangular headlights and trapezoidal wheel arches are just universal Countach touchstones. The interior on the other hand is pretty much modern Lamborghini, though the seats get similar stitching to older models.

Powering the Countach is the Sían's mild-hybrid 6.5-liter V12. It makes 803 horsepower in total, with most of it coming from the engine. In fact, 769 of those ponies come from the V12, while 34 come from the 48-volt electric motor. It gets its electrons from a lightweight and fast charging and discharging supercapacitor, though. The engine winds up to 8,700 rpm, and it's in the same longitudinal layout as Lamborghinis stretching back to, well, the original Countach. It's connected to a seven-speed automated manual transmission and powers all four wheels. Lamborghini claims a 0-62 mph time of 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 221 mph. It also features pushrod suspension with magnetorheological adjustable shocks, and carbon ceramic brakes with six-piston front calipers and four-piston rear calipers.

Only 112 Countachs will be built. The number comes from the protoype's designation LP 112. No pricing was given, but we're sure it's seriously expensive. We also wouldn't be surprised if it was already sold out. The lucky customers will get their cars in the first quarter of 2022.

