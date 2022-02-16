Current-generation Volvo XC90 will be sold alongside its successor

Volvo's next-generation XC90 sounds like it will be more of a revolution than a simple evolution — even the name will change. The firm doesn't want to alienate buyers, so it will sell the current-generation model alongside its replacement for at least a couple of years.

Allegedly called Embla, the XC90's successor will inaugurate an evolution of the existing SPA2 platform and a number of driver-assistance features. Some rumors claim that it will be offered exclusively with an electric powertrain. Keeping the second-generation model around is a way for Volvo to prevent buyers who don't want an electric car and who don't need the latest and greatest tech features from going to the competition. Making the two people-movers in separate factories will ensure that both can be built without creating logistical issues.

"That is an advantage of building the new one in Charleston, South Carolina. Why should we close down the old one in Torslanda when you still have a market for hybrids, especially in America and in China?," said outgoing company boss Håkan Samuelsson in an interview with Automotive News Europe. He stopped short of saying precisely how long the current-generation XC90 will remain in production for, however.

Far from worrying about internal competition, Volvo plans to give the XC90 at least one more update in order to help it fend off a growing list of rivals, especially in key markets like the United States. "We will even look into upgrading it so it looks a bit better," he told the publication. As of writing, it's the oldest member of the Volvo range: it spearheaded the brand's revival when it made its debut for the 2016 model year.

More information about the XC90's replacement will emerge in the coming months, and we expect to see the model in late 2022. When it lands, it will be clearly positioned as Volvo's flagship, a spot that the XC90 has occupied since the first-generation model arrived in 2002.

As new cars become more advanced and correspondingly more expensive, keeping an older model around as a budget-oriented option is a strategy that's slowly gaining ground. Porsche confirmed that the current- and next-generation versions of the Macan will coexist for a few years for reasons not unlike Volvo's. Ram keeps the last-generation 1500 in its range and charges $6,385 less for it than for the new model.

Related video: