Subaru Solterra reservations open until February 28

Subaru has opened reservations for the battery-electric 2023 Solterra crossover, the brand's first pure electric vehicle. From now until February 28, a refundable $250 deposit books the chance be among the first to get the Solterra. The reservation system gives intenders the choice of trim, color, and their preferred Subaru dealer. The menu options start with trim, either entry-level Premium, Limited, or Touring. So far, only four colors are available: Cosmic White Pearl, Elemental Red Pearl, Galactic Black, and Smoked Carbon. The sole interior treatment is black cloth. Subaru still hasn't announced pricing, that should come in April or May when those who saved a place will be able to convert their reservation into a purchase or a lease. Deliveries are scheduled to begin this summer.

The Solterra should be the second to market of the trio of EV crossovers Subaru and Toyota created, the Toyota bZ4X thought to arrive a tad sooner, in May, the Lexus RZ later in the year. The Solterra adopts the bZ4X's interior with only slight changes, and runs on a Toyota-sourced 71.4-kWh battery pack. The exterior is all Subaru, though, as is the standard Symmetric AWD system the brand is known for. Dual motors producing a combined 215 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque have been estimated to run more than 220 miles on a charge. Toyota announced a roughly 250-mile range for the bZ4X, but that's for the front-wheel-drive trim, which the Solterra doesn't offer. The battery can charge at up to 150 kW, replenishing a full 80% of its juice in around 30 minutes when plugged into a DC fast charger.

To make such replenishment easy for owners, Subaru partnered with U.S. charging network EVgo. The automaker didn't explain what that meant, though. All we have for now is that the tie-up will "provide customers with access to more than 800 public fast charging locations and 1,200+ L2 charging stalls spanning 68 metropolitan areas and 35 states."

We're told there are "a limited number of reservations available," so get clicking before February 28 if you want to ride the electric Pleiades.

