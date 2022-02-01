Here's what Ram may name its electric pickup

Ram's answer to the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Chevrolet Silverado EV is due out in 2024. Official details about the electric pickup are few and far between, but a recent trademark filing might have revealed the nameplate that the model will wear when it lands in showrooms.

Parent company Stellantis asked the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark the name "Ram Revolution" in January 2022. Discovered by CarBuzz, the filing applies to "motor vehicles, namely, passenger trucks" so it's not for a toy or an event. The filing has fueled speculation that Revolution will be the name given to the 1500's electric sidekick. It's a move that would make sense; Ram pledged to redefine the segment, so the pickup will be more of a revolution than an evolution, and the word "revolution" has "EV" in it.

Unlike rival Ford, Ram doesn't have an EV-friendly nameplate in its attic that's waiting to be dusted off. Dodge's trucks were lumped under the D-Series umbrella for decades, and its limited-edition models wore names like The Dude, Warlock, and Macho Power Wagon. We suppose that the Li'l Red Express could become the Li'l Green Express, but that territory is arguably best left unexplored. And, following Chevrolet's lead by tacking "EV" after the "1500" nameplate is seemingly not creative enough for the company's marketing department.

As always, a trademark filing is not a guarantee that a nameplate will see the light that awaits at the end of a production line. If it was, Volkswagen would sell the Amarok in the United States and the Falcon would again be part of the Ford lineup. Ram hasn't commented on the trademark filing, and it hasn't revealed what it plans to call its first series-produced electric truck. More details should emerge in 2022.