Build your dream garage with this insane prize from Omaze

Normally when we write about Omaze sweepstakes, they involve a car that you'd never go out and buy on your own. A six-figure camper van build, a $300,000 Ford Bronco restoration, a Land Rover Defender that's so beautiful it should be in a museum. Today's prize might beat out all of those, because not only could you win a dream car, you'll be entered for a chance to win $100k cash to go along with it.

There are a lot of cars you can buy with $100k. You could buy a Land Cruiser Heritage Edition or a Mustang GT500 or 6 Chevy Sparks and start your own racing series. Personally, if I won that kind of dough, assuming I also won this Bentley Bentayga, my favorite of Omaze's current offerings, I'd probably use some of it to buy something quirky, like a Honda Element converted into a pop-top camper, or a restored/upgraded 60 series Land Cruiser. Think that's a terrible way to spend the cash? That's the beauty of it. It is completely up to you. No one can tell you what to do with it. Except maybe your spouse.

Here are our favorite vehicle giveaways we’ve found online this week:

Regardless of what you think about Ford using the name Mustang for an electric crossover, one thing is for certain, the Mustang Mach-E GT is an impressive piece of machinery. Here are some numbers for you: 480 horsepower, 634 lb-ft of torque, 0-60 in 3.5 seconds and 260 miles of range. Price? Well, that’s really up to you, because if you enter to win this Mach-E GT. it can be as low as $0.

Here are the specs of the Mach-E in question, according to Omaze:

Maximum Seating: 5

Engine: fully electric motors

Drivetrain: eAWD

Exterior Color: Rapid Red Metallic

Interior Color: Black

Maximum Horsepower: 480 hp

Maximum Torque: 634 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0-60 in 3.5 seconds

Range: 235 miles

Approximate Retail Value: $75,500

Cash Alt: $56,625

Special Features: GT Performance Edition; panoramic fixed-glass roof; Ford Co-Pilot360™ Active 2.0 and 360-degree camera; Brembo brakes; RTR Design Package including 20” RTR Aero 5 wheels, Nitto NT555 G2 tires and RTR Speed Block graphics

Joel Stocksdale, News Editor: There are an awful lot of ways to build a restomod. And a lot of those ways can be boring or tasteless. This one is neither. This is a seriously classy Pontiac GTO. Under the hood is a 461 cu. in. V8 from Butler Performance that's based on an actual Pontiac V8, not just another Chevy engine. The whole thing is subtle with a low-key metallic green and clean gray wheels. There isn't any overly flashy chrome or decals. And the interior is the same with just an upgraded steering wheel, shifter and pedals in an otherwise stock cabin. Oh, and it has a manual. This is a slick muscle car that you'll love driving and showing off.

Here are the specs of this gorgeous GTO, according to Omaze:

Maximum Seating: 5

Engine: 461 ci fuel-injected V8

Transmission: Tremec TKO600 5-speed manual

Drivetrain: RWD

Exterior Color: Verdero Green

Interior Color: Black

Maximum Horsepower: 575 hp

Maximum Torque: 620 lb-ft

Approximate Retail Value: $100,000

Cash Alt: $75,000

Special Features: Butler Performance-built EFI 461, Fast EFI v2.1, 3.73 Gears with Eaton Posi Traction, Wilwood 6-piston brakes with hydroboost, Ridetech Coilovers and muscle bars, Chassis Works billet drop spindles, staggered 18” Budnik billet wheels, Budnik steering wheel

I’ll never forget the first time I drove a Mercedes S-Class. A group of us were testing for the 2015 Autoblog Technology of the Year awards in Northern Michigan. After spending three days running around with a camera, the last thing I wanted to do was endure a five-hour drive home by myself, but that’s what I had to do. Thankfully, I was handed the keys to the S-Class we had been testing. Those next five hours were incredible, thanks to open roads and heated massaging seats, and I became an S-Class fan for life. You can too, if you win this one from Omaze.

Here are the specs of this luxury sedan, according to Omaze:

Maximum Seating: 5

Transmission: 9G-TONIC 9-speed automatic

Engine: 4.0-liter V8 biturbo

Drivetrain: 4MATIC® AWD

Interior Color: Black

Exterior Color: Black

Maximum Horsepower: 496 hp

Maximum Torque: 516 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0-60 in 4.4 seconds

Approximate Retail Value: $124,700

Cash Alt: $93,525

Special Features: 21” AMG wheels, Night Package, 12.8” OLED infotainment screen, 64-color active LED ambient lighting, 15-speaker Burmester 3D sound system, multi-contour front seats with massagers, semi-autonomous driving features

Every now and then, a car comes along in a sweepstakes that makes you wonder why in the world they would be giving something so beautiful away for pennies on the dollar. This 1958 Porsche 356 A is one of them, and against our better judgment we are telling you how you could win it: Just head on over to Omaze.

Here are the specs for this vintage Porsche, according to Omaze:

Maximum Seating: 4

Engine: rebuilt 912 1.6-liter flat-4

Transmission: 4-speed manual

Drivetrain: RWD

Exterior Color: Silver Metallic

Interior Color: Barolo Red

Approximate Retail Value: $280,000

Cash Alt: $210,000

Special Features: Custom built by Tuthill Porsche: AVO Performance adjustable suspension; upgraded 4-wheel disc brakes; 15” aluminum wheels; sports exhaust; Silver Metallic paint with painted bumpers and louvered engine lid; pre-A tail lights; central hood fuel cap, sports wing mirror, leather straps on hood and engine lid; interior with leather and corduroy speedster-style seats, charcoal carpeting, MOMO® Prototipo steering wheel and rear roll hoop

Here are the specs of the 911 GT3, according to Omaze:

Here are the specs of the 911 GT3, according to Omaze:

Engine: 4.0-liter flat-6

Transmission: 6-speed manual

Drivetrain: RWD

Exterior Color: Shark Blue

Interior Color: Black with Shark Blue stitching

Maximum Horsepower: 502 hp

Acceleration: 0–60 in 3.5 seconds

Top Speed: 197 mph

Approximate Retail Value: $195,835

Cash Alt: $146,876.25

Special Features: carbon fiber full bucket seats; leather/Race-Tex interior with Shark Blue stitching and seat belts; 20”/21” Satin Black wheels with Shark Blue lip; carbon fiber roof, mirrors, interior trim and door sills; Chrono Package; Bose Surround Sound System; front-axle lift system

