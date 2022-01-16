Overkill Racing building a shop truck like no other

Here's the best first example of truth in advertising for 2022. When the head honcho at Overkill Racing and Chassis in Woods Cross, Utah decided he wanted a shop truck, he worked with digital designer Abimelec Arellano and Engle Brothers Fabrication on this, a vintage Chevy pickup turned into a six-doored 6x6. Not only that, but if the details on Instagram are to be believed, the shop has emphasized the "over" in Overkill by making this truck more than it seems and not what it seems. The Overkill Insta account says the original choice was a Chevrolet C50 pickup, which was Chevy's second-gen light two-ton truck, equivalent to a 5500-series truck today. Over time, that selection turned into a 1968 C60, which was the heavy two-tonner, a 6500. So under that modified half-ton-looking bodywork there's a frame that usually sits under an industrial chassis cab or dump/box truck. Those beasts often came with a single axle on the back with dual rear wheels, but there are plenty with twin rear axles for the plug-and-play 6x6 look Overkill is going for.

Except there's no such frame, because Overkill is fabbing a tube-frame chassis for this. Apparently, it's a high-viz practice session for the C10 tube chassis kit that Overkill wants to sell this summer. And because overkill – in case we haven't said that enough – the two choices for stance were 1) jacked up on 40s or 2) belly-scraper. We're going to guess this build will employ more airbags than the Austin Bagpipes to lower those awnings masquerading as fenders over those enormous, chromed, ten-lug rims. The shop hasn't mentioned what's going to live in that engine bay; the biggest engines available in the original truck were a 366-cubic-inch V8 and a 479-cubic-inch six-cylinder diesel, neither of which we expect to make the final cut.

After more than a year in the serious planning stages, we're told this as-yet-unnamed blue and gray monster is taking the first steps toward reality. Seems like no one is sure how long it's going to take to build, but the joking hashtag for now is #SEMA2030. Although we expect it sooner, an eight-year build wouldn't be surprising nor anything to be ashamed of for people who have other jobs. It would look wild among all the electric cars, though. Before then, we might look into what's in the water in Woods Cross and what kind of shop needs this kind of truck.

