We've known that a new Ford Ranger has been in development for a while now, but today we finally get an idea of when we'll actually see it. Ford Europe released a teaser video of Ranger prototypes playing in the dirt, mud and snow, and along with it, it announced that the Ranger will be revealed later this fall, and go on sale next year. It's possible that availability will be slightly different between Europe and the United States, not to mention other markets, but that's still quite soon.

The teaser video itself doesn't show us a whole lot. Like in other spy photos, the new Ranger looks more square-shouldered and truck-y than the current model. We do get to see it in both extended and crew cab configurations. It doesn't look like any of the trucks featured are the next-generation Ranger Raptor.

We do know that the next Ranger will share the platform of the Ford Bronco. That presents some interesting possibilities in regards to powertrains, since the Bronco is available with not just the turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder, but the turbocharged 2.7-liter V6. In fact, there are reports that the next-generation Ranger Raptor will be sold in America with that very engine. We should know more in the coming months.

