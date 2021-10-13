2023 Ford Ranger spied with a baby F-150-style front end

We've seen plenty of spy photos of the 2023 Ford Ranger, but it's usually been well-covered, or shown only in very brief glimpses in carefully edited factory footage. But a forum user at Ranger6g.com managed to spot a thinly-covered next-generation Ranger and got a great (if grainy) photo of the nose. It's our best look yet at the production truck.

The front end is clearly a mix of current F-150 and Maverick design cues. The highly sculpted grille and headlights are very F-150-inspired, and the rounded shape of the headlights seems to be more from the Maverick. The much taller headlights and grille lend the Ranger a boxier, wider, and generally truck-ier look than the outgoing model.

The new Ford Ranger shares underpinnings with the Ford Bronco. As such, it could be offered with both a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and a turbocharged 2.7-liter V6. It will surely also be available with either two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. A Raptor variant is a possibility, too. It's clear that the Ranger is nearly ready for its reveal, so expect to see it within the year.

