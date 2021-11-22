Maserati is recalling a handful of 2021 and 2022 models to fix a problem that can cause a fuel leak. While the number of cars included in the campaign is relatively small, it covers every member of the company's lineup ranging from the entry-level Ghibli to the MC20 supercar.

Documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) explain that about 409 cars sold in the United States are fitted with a fuel line sensor housing that can crack and leak. It adds that this problem can reduce the engine's performance by not delivering enough fuel to the cylinders; alternatively, the leak can cause a fire, though the notice says that's only in "rare circumstances."

There are 274 units of the 2021 and 2022 Levante, 88 examples of the 2021 Ghibli, 43 2021 Quattroporte sedans, and four 2022 MC20s affected. Maserati estimates that the Levante models included in the campaign were built between September 18, 2020, and October 4, 2021. For the Ghibli, the date range provided by the Italian firm is November 3, 2020, to June 7, 2021. Quattroporte models were built from October 28, 2020, to June 7, 2021, while the four MC20s were manufactured between July 12 and September 29, 2021. Maserati notes that it acted quickly: it found out about the problem on October 8, it opened an internal investigation into the part's supplier the following day, and it issued the voluntary recall on November 4, 2021. As of writing, there have been no accidents, injuries, or fatalities linked to the problem.

Maserati will replace the fuel line sensor housing in all affected cars free of charge. It will begin notifying owners on December 27, 2021.

