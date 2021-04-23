New Maserati Ghibli, Levante F Tributo special editions honor a legend

Maserati is harkening back to its racing heritage with two special edition models: the Ghibli F Tributo and Levante F Tributo.

Maserati had its Formula One debut in 1954 in the legendary 250F driven by Juan Manuel Fangio. Maserati says the F Tributo honors Fangio, who was a five-time World Champion, the first F1 driver to achieve that feat. Fangio originally drove for Maserati in 1952-54. He returned to Maserati in 1957 and won his career-defining fifth World Championship in a Maserati 250F.

The special edition cars are available in two colors: Azzurro Tributo (bright blue) and Rosso Tributo (bright red). Bright blue represents Maserati's home city of Modena, while bright red is the traditional racing color of Italy. The cars' yellow brake calipers and wheel accents are a reference to the red-and-yellow livery of Fangio's Maserati 250F. Red and yellow also are used inside, where buyers can choose either as the contrast stitching for the black "Pieno Fiore" leather. Outside, 21-inch black wheels, black badges, and a body-color trident logo complete the look.

The Maserati Ghibli and Levante F Tributo were unveiled at Auto Shanghai.

Maserati will offer the two Fangio specials in the U.S. market, and a total of 345 will be produced worldwide. The Ghibli F Tributo is based on the S GranSport ($88,035) or the Q4 GranSport ($90,535), both of which feature a 424-hp turbocharged V6. The Levante F Tributo also is based on the S GranSport trim level ($95,385) with the same engine. Pricing of the F Tributo will be available closer to the North American on-sale date of June 2021.

