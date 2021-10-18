2022 Maserati Ghibli price of entry climbs to $77,695

Maserati announced the revamped Ghibli lineup in June, boiling down ten trims to four, but didn't announce pricing. The good have made their way to the Maserati configurator, so now we know how much more a 2022 Maserati will cost in relation to what came before. The big jump happens at the bottom, the previous base Ghibli becoming the 2022 Ghibli GT. The GT holds pat with the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 making 345 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It also gets 18-inch alloy wheels and chrome accents outside, with leather "comfort" seats and Dark Mirror trim inside, and automaker spokesperson Kas Rigas told CarsDirect the GT gains some standard driver assistance tech, wireless charging and black painted brake calipers.

The price bump for the new name and goodies is $4,010, from $73,685 to $77,695 after the $1,495 destination charge.

Above that, the Ghibli Modena starts at $82,395, putting it $1,210 over the previous GranSport and GranLusso trims that came above the S and all-wheel drive S Q4. The Ghibli Modena features a 424-hp version of the V6 engine with 428 lb-ft., restyled bumpers with black inserts, 20-inch wheels and "wraparound" leather seats.

Turning the front axles to get the all-wheel drive Modena Q4 adds $2,600, for a total of $84,995. The price of adding AWD has gone up by $100, and this is the only AWD trim in the range now after having three last year; however, the price of getting into an AWD Ghibli in an upper trim has gone down by $2,990. Last year, the lower-tier S Q4 cost $81,185, but the S Q4 GranLusso and GranSport ran $87,985.

Finally, the 2022 Ghibli Trofeo starts at $112,095, just $710 more than the 2021 Ghibli Trofeo. Just under that, and for a short time, is Ghibli F Tributo honoring Juan Manuel Fangio (pictured) with exclusive colors and a "very limited" production run. Based on a search at the Maserati U.S. web site, a Ghibli F Tributo starts at $100,385 if you shop in a place like Arizona, or $102,885 in a place like New York state.

