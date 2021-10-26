2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe reportedly starts at $54,125

Seems like the day's news isn't complete until something else goes up in price. Making sure we don't miss a thing, word from Cars Direct is that the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe has gone up in price. The fact that the increase comes with a model-year change is just like old times. The "new normal" part of this is that in its first full year on sale, the price of the plug-in hybrid SUV has already gone up by $3,630 from its original MSRP thanks to three adjustments this year. Cars Direct says the Jeep order guide show's next year's off-roading PHEV costing $54,125 after the $1,495 destination charge, a $1,005 premium over the 2021 model.

The top-of-the-line Wrangler Rubicon 4xe makes the same jump, going from $56,820 after destination to $57,825.

For anyone keeping track, that means buyers for next year's model will pay $4,635 more than buyers who put money down 10 months ago for an SUV that appears to be unchanged. We write "able to get one" because Jeep sold out this year's production a while back.

Admittedly, the Wrangler 4xe makes a compelling package. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four and its 134-horsepower e-motor helper make a combined 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, the e-motors can get the truck 21 miles down the road on their own, prudent road driving can put 370 miles between gas station stops, and the rig qualifies for the full $7,500 federal tax credit on top of state incentives. The specs, and the fact that the 4xe remains every bit a Wrangler, are why we said in our First Drive review, "The best Wrangler is the one you won't hear coming," the savings were just a bonus. That bonus, though, seems to be shrinking by the quarter.

