The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is a fantastic Wrangler — perhaps the best, even — but it’s suffering from price creep in its first full year on sale. When we first drove the 4xe about the time it launched, the Sahara (cheapest model) started at $49,490, including the semi-exorbitant $1,495 destination charge. Now, a report from CarsDirect reveals the new price is going to be $52,520.

The price originally came from an order guide, but Jeep confirmed the increase to CarsDirect. This isn’t the first price increase for the 4xe, either. No, this is on top of a previous increase. In total, the base Wrangler 4xe is $3,030 more than Jeep initially priced it. That’s a massive increase for a vehicle that is still in the same model year with no real changes.

We’ll note that the Rubicon trim has seen the same sort of price increases. A base Rubicon will now run you $56,220, which equals out to the same $3,030 increase as the Sahara.

Why is the price going up so rapidly? Jeep has said itself that sales have been very good. In fact, Jeep was able to say the Wrangler 4xe was the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in the U.S. last quarter. With such great demand and momentum, Jeep is cashing in.

Despite these price increases, we’ll also point out that Wrangler 4xe buyers will be eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit. So even though the deal might not be as sweet as it once was, you can still find yourself in a Wrangler 4xe for a reasonable price after you factor in tax savings, assuming you’re able to take advantage of it.

