Ford Bronco Raptor confirmed for 2022 debut

Right on cue, Ford has confirmed that the Bronco Raptor is on the way. We don't know much more than that, at least officially. "Ford Performance is excited to share a sneak peek of one of the Bronco special edition vehicles that will be available in 2022," says the teaser text to go along with the video you see above. "More details will be shared later," it adds.

From the teaser, we can clearly see that Ford will adopt a version of the Raptor-specific grille that it applies to all of its best off-road models. The expected yellow driving lights are clearly on display. After a good look at the Bronco Raptor's face, we get a very quick whirling dervish of a glimpse at the boxy SUV throwing up mounds of sand in the desert. We spot exaggerated flares covering what we have to assume are very large and chunky tires.

Fortunately, internet sleuths seem to have dug up a bit more information. According to the most recent leaks, the Bronco Raptor will come only in four-door guise, and it will offer an optional package that adds luxury bits to the basic off-road-ready package. Past that, pretty much all we know is that it will be offered in the Raptor's well-known Code Orange Paint, as seen in the teaser above.

So, that's all we've got ... for now. But as soon as we know more, so will you.

Related video: