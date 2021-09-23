Ram trotted out three new special editions Thursday at the kickoff of the State Fair of Texas, including a revival of the Southfork package, the new (Ram) Red, and the flashy TRX Ignition Edition. Yes, Ram does a lot of special editions. Welcome to trucks. Ram says all three models will hit showrooms before the end of the year.

Southfork returns for 2022 on the Limited model, rather than on the Laramie as it did a few years ago. As we reported previously, it effectively replaces the Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition model that was offered for 2021 and incorporates a multi-function tailgate, a deployable bed step, spray-in bed liner, a metal pedal kit and Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain tires. It comes with an exclusive Mountain Brown interior, standard bucket seats and suede door bolsters with leather insert and a laser filigree detail. MSRP starts at $63,315 (including $1,695 for destination).

The remaining two models are new entries. The (Ram) Red package commemorates Stellantis' pledge to help the Global Fund fight health emergencies in partnership with (RED). It's a fairly on-the-nose package with several red-tinted elements along with (RED) badges outside and in, and can be added to Limited Crew Cab models with either of the two available Hemi V8s or the EcoDiesel with a starting price of $64,945.

Next up is the TRX Ignition Edition, which appropriately samples some of the supertruck's existing popular options and slaps them together with some unique aesthetic elements. Inside, you'll find orange contrast stitching and “TRX” seat back embroidery, copper carbon fiber accents and an orange center console badge. Feature upgrades include a HUD, a driver’s screen depicting a TRX in Ignition Orange, and pedestrian emergency braking.

And while you won't be bouncing on 24s, you do get a special set of (18-inch) wheels in addition to the obvious graphics package. There's also a panoramic sunroof and some other exterior goodies (spray-in bed liner, cargo tie-downs, bed step, LED cab-mounted brake light). Ram says it will only build 875 examples of the Ignition Edition. That feels like a bit of a miss because, for some reason, I can't get 2002 out of my head. The TRX Ignition Edition will set you back at least $93,280 ... if you can even find one.