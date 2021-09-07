Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn Southfork Edition returns for 2022

Ram has steadily banged out packages and upgrades this year for the 2022 1500 pickup. So far we've had the Mopar-assisted G/T, the off-road ready Backcountry, the luxed-up, celebratory Limited 10th Anniversary, and new Uconnect 5 infotainment. At the same time, the brand that topped the 2021 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study has reworked how options and packages can be combined in order to keep the assembly lines running. Mopar Insiders reports that there's another special package coming for next year called the Longhorn Southfork Edition. This returns a name last seen in 2018 on the Laramie Longhorn Southfork Edition, but for next year it starts with the top standard trim to become the Limited Longhorn Southfork Edition.

Three years ago, the Southfork made do with a couple special colors and lots of extra leather and suede. Since this new one starts with the Limited there will be plenty of hide, as well as suede in places like the door bolsters, plus laser filigree detailing and a Mopar bright pedal kit. The special interior hue is called Mountain Brown. But the 2022 Southfork gets a tad more rugged utility, the Bed Utility Group comprising Mopar's deployable bed step, four adjustable tie-down hooks, and pick-up bed LED lighting, as well as a spray-in bedliner and Ram's Multifunction tailgate. The package sticks with the standard 20-inch painted and polished wheel, here wrapped in Falken Wildpeak A/T tires that usually require adding the Off-Road Group.

MI's dealer sources say the Limited Longhorn Southfork Edition will start at $1,295. Assuming the 2022 Ram 1500 Limited pricing doesn't increase from its present $62,645 after destination and the package can be bought standalone, a buyer can get away for around $63,940 if opting for the sole no-cost exterior color of Ivory White Tri-Coat.