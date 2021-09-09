'Gran Turismo 7' trailer reveals more cars, features and launch date

After some delay, we finally get another look at "Gran Turismo 7," the next installment in Sony's flagship racing game series. And it's one that peppers in plenty of nostalgia with lots of info on features and cars. Not only that, we finally know when the game is launching.

The trailer kicks off with cinematics that closely match the intro video to "Gran Turismo 4," but instead of the Ford GT, it centers around the Porsche 917 Concept from 2019, all with the series theme "Moon Over the Castle" played on organ in the background. That leads into a montage of game footage showing various features.

First shown is the hub menu where you can access various modes and shops. We can see a lot of staples such as car dealers, parts shops, race events, driving school, photo mode and a few spots we're not completely sure about. One has an icon that looks like the Gran Turismo trophy, which may indicate some online competitions. Another has an icon that looks like an ancient Greek structure, which may be some sort of museum or history gallery. After the hub menu, we see clips of the livery editor, photo mode and some racing.

A track selector gives us a little peek at some of the courses. Most have already been featured in "Gran Turismo Sport." The tracks shown in the trailer include Autopolis, Tsukuba, Suzuka, Fuji, Kyoto Driving Park, Broad Bean Raceway, Tokyo Expressway, Mount Panorama, Laguna Seca, Sardegna, Colorado Springs and Circuit de le Sarthe. High Speed Ring has been revealed, too, bringing the classic back along with the previously shown Trial Mountain.

Then we get a look at the upgrade shops. Individual performance parts return to upgrade your cars with parts such as turbo kits. There are also visual and aerodynamic upgrades available. And of course in between all this, we can see a few new car additions such as the aforementioned Porsche 917 Concept, Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR race car, Ferrari FXX K and Alfa Romeo 155 touring car.

Finally, there's the release date, which you'll have already seen if you haven't clicked play on the trailer yet. It comes out on March 4, 2022. Rumor has had it that a PS4 version will be launched, but this trailer doesn't clarify that. And for reference, all the footage in the video was recorded on PS5.

