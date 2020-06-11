'Gran Turismo 7' revealed for PlayStation 5

During Sony's PlayStation 5 livestream, the company showed a gameplay trailer of "Gran Turismo 7," the latest installment in the driving simulation video game series from Polyphony Digital. The lengthy trailer featured racing gameplay and signs that the game is returning to its roots.

The previous game in the series, "Gran Turismo Sport," took a different approach, focusing on online multiplayer and competition, over past game's focus on single-player races, challenges and collecting of cars. In this trailer, there are shots of a large campaign or career mode menu much like what was used in "Gran Turismo 4," one of the largest games in the series as far as content is concerned. This suggests that there will be an enormous car roster and many single player events. The creator and head of Polyphony Digital, Kazunori Yamauchi, said during the presentation that old fans of the series should be excited at the new campaign mode, supporting this hypothesis.