Gaming Roundup | 'Gran Turismo 7' has been delayed

This week we got the sad news that "Gran Turismo 7" has been delayed, the surprising news that "Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered" has added a wrap editor, the awesome news that there's a modern day "Crazy Taxi" clone available for purchase right now and even more! Let's dive in.

"Gran Turismo 7" has been delayed until 2022

Unfortunately for racing game fans across the globe, Sony has announced that "Gran Turismo 7" is being delayed until next year. This shouldn't be a huge surprise given how COVID-19 has impacted nearly every industry over the past year, but it's a bummer nonetheless. The game still doesn't have a concrete release date in 2022 yet, but we're hoping it comes earlier in the year and doesn't get pushed back again.

"Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered" has added a wrap editor in the latest update

This week's update of "Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered" included some awesome goodies. In addition to bug fixes and tweaks, which can be expected in nearly any update for any game, this one also provides players on "Gen4+ and Gen5" consoles with improved resolution and performance, which is always welcome. The big surprise, though, is that the update also adds a wrap editor similar to the one in "NFS:Heat". It's a special, extra little addition that's unexpected and nice to see on a remaster of an 11 year old game.

"Taxi Chaos" (definitely not "Crazy Taxi") has launched on PS4

Next up, "Taxi Chaos," a game that is "inspired by classic taxi racing games" launched on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch this week. It looks absolutely awesome and we've got the trailer right below. "Inspired by" sure does have a broad definition these days, huh?

Yo, Taxi Chaos! The new game inspired by classic taxi racing games speeds onto PS4 today: https://t.co/2zwNEAuuyQ pic.twitter.com/W6pxohPIrL — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 23, 2021

"Hot Wheels Unleashed" is coming to Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo systems this year

A new Hot Wheels racing game called "Hot Wheels Unleashed" is poised to drop for all major consoles as well as PC this year on September 30th. The announcement of the game came as a surprise and we're cautiously optimistic about the new racer. It's being made by seasoned racing game developer Milestone, a studio responsible for games like "MotoGP 20," "MXGP 2020," and "Ride 4." We haven't seen any gameplay yet, but you can check out the cinematic trailer below.