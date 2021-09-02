Genesis maps out its sustainable EV future, 14 years out

Genesis just did a cannonball into the clear blue waters of Earth's sustainable future, using a 12-minute livestream to announce eco-conscious commercial and electric-vehicle goals for the next 14 years. The first target arrives in 2025, after which every newly introduced Genesis will run on electricity alone, the automaker's dual technology strategy envisioning both battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell offerings. Brand chief Jay Chang said engineers are working now on more efficient batteries with better performance and fuel cell systems with higher outputs.

Five years later, Genesis plans to sell only an eight-strong lineup of zero-emissions vehicles that rack up 400,000 unit sales globally per year. In 2020, the brand sold 128,365 units globally. Last year was a down year for everything and everyone, but still marked the first time Genesis moved more than 100,000 units in a year around the world. The range shown in a dark image in the livestream looks like four cars and four crossovers and SUVs, all with the company's trademark quad lamps running from the front fascia to the leading edges of the front doors. The imminent GV60 electric crossover will break the seal on this lineup, but the GV60 isn't in the picture. One of the future products, based on a concept shown in the video, could put the swiveling seats and stage doors we've seen on so many concepts into production, and include an audio system delivering an at-the-orchestra experience.

Five years after the EV-only curtain gets raised, Chang declared the company plans to be carbon neutral, managing emissions starting from raw materials and including everything from parts production to assembly plants and corporate offices. Based on what's happening around the world right now, this would be an astute move for reasons beyond helping the planet, in that it would give Genesis close contact with its entire supply chain. Next time things go topsy turvy planet-wide — and they will — such intimacy with the lifespan of company processes from seed to shallow grave means Genesis will know which buttons to press to keep the machine moving as efficiently as possible.

An item mentioned in the video as an afterthought is one we hope comes first. While standing next to the all-electric Genesis X concept — which looks like it could be the left-most vehicle in the dark teaser — head designer Luc Donckerwolke noted the concept's riveting liquid aqua gunmetal color and said, "We have to put it in production." Yes. Please.